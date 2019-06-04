VR may not coming anytime soon, but Dreams will get its first major update this week. On June 6, 2019, the first Early Access patch will be introduced. Among a batch of cosmetic assets and new games to play, Media Molecule will also attempting to keep the Dreams community even more informed.

Beginning June 6th, a “What’s New” section will be added to the main Dreams menu. Not a ton of detail was given about it, but it’s pretty self-explanatory, either way. It will allow the Dreams community to “see new Mm content as it’s added.” Whether it’ll be simply used for news or not is currently unknown, but it does seem like the section will be updated in real-time.

A new art kit is also part of this update. Known as “Ancient Times,” it can add a bit of historical flair to your in-game creations. We’ll have to wait and see what is part of this new batch of assets, but it looks like there will be some perfectly prehistorical caveman attire included. To commemorate the new art kit, an “Ancient Times” Community Jam has been announced. It will be taking place on June 11, 2019, letting players take advantage of this new pack.

First Dreams Early Access Update Goes Live This Week WATCH GALLERY

Media Molecule is also adding new games to the Mm Arcade. The first is Combo Crush, which has players collecting as many coins as possible. The arcade will also include Comic Sands, which was created during Train Jam 2018. These games can be played as is, or changed up if you’re feeling creative. You’ll also be able to earn even more imps with the introduction of new imp quests.

The update adds new quality-of-life improvements, as well. Changes include AutoSurf improvements, more cover page options, and the ability to change search results to your liking. Dreams users will also be able to block other players when the update goes live.

Excitingly, Media Molecule promises updates will be coming to Dreams more frequently. While major content drops like this will still be spread out, smaller bug fixes and tweaks will be added with better consistency. Dreams continues to evolve, and it’s exciting to see how it changes.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]