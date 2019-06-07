An image from Resetera user Vestan may have given us our first peek at the box art and what could be a special edition for CD Projekt RED’s highly anticipated title, Cyberpunk 2077. Vestan claimed that he received the image from a friend via Discord. He also explained that this promotional image is meant to be released in Poland. As such, there are a few small changes to the box art compared to how it would appear in other places around the world. In Poland, Cyberpunk 2077 will be published by CD Projekt RED itself, whereas international publishing will be handled by Warner Bros. Interactive. This is the reason why you will see CDPR’s insignia in the bottom corner instead of Warner Bros’.

On the alleged cover, we can see the male version of the player character, V. The box art also indicates that the game would be on current generation consoles, and not being pushed back to the next console cycle. A PEGI 18 rating (Mature in North America) will supposedly be assigned to the game. (Though, the 48-minute gameplay trailer from August 2018 may have already suggested that.)

In addition to the base game itself, the special edition looks like it may include a map of the game’s fictional setting, Night City, two postcards, a couple of stickers, and a book that, when translated from Polish to English, is described as “a compendium of knowledge about the world of the game.” A graphic in the top-right corner says this edition will also come with a few digital extras, such as the game’s soundtrack, a mini art book, a manual for the pen and paper RPG that inspired the game, and some downloadable wallpaper.

[Source: Resetera]