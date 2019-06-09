With EA Play behind us, it’s time for our next E3 2019 press conference. Bethesda Softworks’ presentation will kick off at 5:30 pm PT/8:30 pm ET/01:30 am (Monday, June 10th) BST. For other time zones, use the Time and Date Converter and join us to catch the action live below.

PlayStation LifeStyle staff will be updating the website as and when announcements are made so if you’re unable to watch live or are only interested in specific games then make sure to check back.

Speaking of games, Bethesda will be offering an in-depth look at DOOM Eternal. The title doesn’t have a release date or window yet so we might hear more on that during the event. DOOM Eternal is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.

Next up is Wolfenstein: Youngblood. We’ll get to see more of the spin-off, which is being co-developed by MachineGames and Arkane Studios. It’ll release on July 26, 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, and PC.

Bethesda has said that it has “much more” to show at the event so the above’s not all. While the company has been relatively safe from leaks this year, we have reason to believe that horror guru Shinji Mikami might make an appearance.

Mikami, whose company Tango Gameworks is a subsidiary of ZeniMax, has been teasing fans on Twitter. On June 2nd, he confirmed that he will be attending E3 and a day ago, he wrote that he had completed his “first day of rehearsal.” He was probably rehearsing for the Bethesda showcase.

Fans have already gotten their hopes up for The Evil Within 3 but we don’t advise holding your breath. The wait’s almost over so we’ll find out what he’s up to soon.

