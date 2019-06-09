Tango Gameworks has announced GhostWire: Tokyo. The newest title from Shinji Mikami’s studio was announced at Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference. GhostWire: Tokyo is described as an “action-adventure” game, where you’ll have to face off against supernatural threats in order to solve a truly frightening mystery.

In GhostWire: Tokyo, people start disappearing without a trace. With the cause of this unknown, it’s up to the players to get to the bottom of things. Of course, that’s easier said than done, with all sorts of paranormal entities to fight

Check out the first GhostWire: Tokyo trailer here:

Despite a fascinating teaser, no gameplay has been shown yet. Though it’s unknown how combat will operate, you will be armed with “spectral abilities.” The trailer also featured what looks to be the protagonist wielding a bow.

At this time, GhostWire: Tokyo does not have a release window attached. In addition, there are no announced platforms. While it’s possible this could be a next-gen title, we’ll have to wait and see for more information.

Ghostwire is Tango Gameworks’ third game, following 2017’s The Evil Within 2, itself a sequel to 2014’s The Evil Within. While GhostWire: Tokyo does deal with the occult and includes supernatural elements, this will not be a survival-horror game. Shinji Mikami is perhaps best known for his work on the Resident Evil franchise, directing both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 4. He’s joined by Creative Director Ikumi Nakamura, who has worked on titles like Bayonetta and Okami.

GhostWire: Tokyo wasn’t the only game announced at Bethesda’s E3 2019 conference. We also got the reveal of Deathloop, the newest title from Arkane Studios. In addition, we also got updates on titles like Fallout 76 and RAGE 2, as well as a brand-new look at DOOM Eternal.

Hopefully E3 gives us more news on GhostWire: Tokyo. Until then, are you excited for Shinji Mikami’s latest? Let us know!