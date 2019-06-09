Electronic Arts has announced three new games as part of its EA Originals initiative, brought to us by the studios behind A Way Out, Fe, and mobile game WonderWorlds.

Hazelight Studios’ title, which has yet to be revealed, is going to be a cooperative experience that will offer players a “fresh new take on the challenges of working together.” It’s going to be a completely new game from the developer.

Zoink AB’s Lost in Random is a fantasy action-adventure with a unique spin on puzzles and combat. Set in a “beautifully dark and vivid” world, the game will also feature strategy elements and will revolve around the themes of chance and possibility.

Glowmade’s RustHeart is a cooperative action-RPG in which the player and their robot sidekick will embark on an adventure together across an alien multiverse. EA has promised a “compelling mix of tactical action-roleplay gameplay, player invention and spray paint.”

Check out the video announcement below.

“We continue to connect innovative and creatively distinct new games from the best and boldest independent game makers to a global audience of players,” Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth, Matt Bilbey, said in a press release. “We want to offer our players the broadest, highest quality content possible, with the best access possible.”

Alongside A Way Out and Fe, the newly-announced titles will join Unravel 1 and 2, and the upcoming Sea of Solitude. Jo-Mei Games’ intriguing adventure video game, set in an abandoned and submerged city inspired by Berlin, is set to release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on July 5, 2019.

Although EA hasn’t announced specific platforms for the three new titles and has yet to detail them, the publisher has said that it aims to deliver innovative games on all platforms.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.