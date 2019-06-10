During Square Enix’s E3 2019 presentation, a ridiculous amount of information on the upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake was released. Among the details provided was an expanded version of the new trailer shown last night during the pre-E3 Final Fantasy VII concert. In the new cut of the trailer, we finally got to see Tifa. We even saw some gameplay!

Check out the trailer right here:

At the end of the trailer, Square Enix also jammed in some preorder information. If you preorder Final Fantasy VII Remake, you’ll get some bonus Materia DLC, in the form of a Chocobo Chick summon. Preordering a digital copy will net customers a Cloud & Sephiroth Dynamic Theme for their PS4s. A Deluxe Edition also includes a Cacutar summon, a steelbook case, an art book, and a soundtrack CD. Finally, a Square Enix Store exclusive 1st Class Edition comes with all of the above, and adds Carbuncle Materia, and a Play Arts Kai Cloud and Hardy Daytona (his motorcycle) figure. The 1st Class Edition will probably be very expensive. Good luck!

In a press release, Square Enix also provided further information, including the voice cast of this initial batch of characters:

Cloud – Cody Christian (All American, Teen Wolf)

Barrett – John Eric Bentley (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Independence Day: Resurgence)

Aerith – Briana White (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Occupants)

Tifa – Britt Baron (GLOW)

Jessie – Erica Lindbeck (Spider-Man, Persona 5, ThunderCats Roar)

Biggs – Gideon Emery (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Teen Wolf)

Wedge – Matt Jones (Breaking Badi)

Sephiroth (Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolfi, Supergirl)

This is at least the second time Sephiroth has been voiced by an actor who has also portrayed Superman. That’s weird.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (or some part of it) will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. Check out our other coverage from Square Enix’s event, a breakdown of Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s new combat systems.