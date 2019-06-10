Explore 9 Star Wars Films in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Weeks ago, rumors of a new LEGO Star Wars title surfaced online. According to the leak, nine Star Wars films in the space-faring saga would feature in an alleged The New Complete Saga release. With E3 2019 underway, there’s been confirmation that most of the rumors concerning such a game are indeed true. TT Games will launch LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on an unspecified date in 2020.

If all goes as planned, LEGO Star Wars fans will have a bevy of content on their plates. Apparently, as noted in a press release, The Skywalker Saga is set to offer the “biggest roster of playable characters in the LEGO Star Wars series.” The sheer amount of playable experiences won’t stop there, either. Some of the franchise’s most iconic vehicles will also be at the player’s disposal, including Millennium Falcon, Resistance X-Wings, and much more.

This may all seem overwhelming; however, players will have the option to dive into the saga at whichever point they choose. For instance, those who want to kick things off with the original trilogy’s Star Wars: A New Hope can do so. If starting with The Last Jedi tickles the fancy of others, that, too, is an option. Said TT Games’ Managing Director, Tom Stone, the studio’s intent is to give fans of the franchise “complete freedom to explore the LEGO Star Wars galaxy.”

In a press release about the game’s announcement, Stone stated the following:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga marks our return to the franchise that kicked off the LEGO video game series. The game will give fans an all-new LEGO Star Wars experience with complete freedom to explore the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the launch of the original LEGO Star Wars game and it’s equally exciting to now move the series forward and help create a new era of LEGO Star Wars games.

For a sneak peek at what to expect from the latest LEGO Star Wars adventure, check out the announce trailer below:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One in 2020.

