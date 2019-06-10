New For Honor Character Announced by Ubisoft

A new character is joining For Honor as part of an in-game event called Shadows of the Hitokiri. Sakura is a possessed samurai, and she is referred to as the Spirit of Death. Make sure you make time for this one, as it is only available from June 10-27, 2019.

The Shadows of the Hitokiri event will also include a new game mode called Soul Rush. This will offer new spectral appearance options, allowing players to customize their characters even further.

Check out the new trailer for For Honor‘s new character and event!

This story is still developing.

