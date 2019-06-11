NIS America announced Disgaea 4 Complete+ as part of its E3 2019 reveals. This version of the game will bring Disgaea 4, which originally debuted back on the PlayStation 3 in 2011, and all of its additional characters and content to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. There will also be a handful of quality of life changes made, though these have not been revealed yet. More information will arrive ahead of its fall 2019 launch.

Check out the E3 announcement trailer below:

Disgaea 4 Complete+ Limited Edition preorders have opened. It will give people a soundtrack, a bookmark, an art book, and a double-sided poster. There will also be a standard edition, which will only have the poster and a bookmark as bonuses.

Disgaea 4 Complete+ retells the story of Lord Valvatorez, a former tyrant who fell from grace after making a promise to not drink blood. He was sent down to the deepest part of the Netherworld, known as Hades, to train Prinnies. When the powers that be decide to exterminate all of the Prinnies and take his away, Valvatorez leads a rebellion to get them back so he can fulfill a promise he made to them.

Back when we reviewed the original game in 2011, we praised the narrative, saying “the story is lighthearted and full of comedy, never taking itself too seriously, but at the same time still providing a solid story and likable cast.” We enjoyed the Vita port too.

