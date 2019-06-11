Limited Run Games came into E3 2019 with a bang. With its first E3 showcase, the fan-favorite company brought some heavy hitters, including some of the world’s most popular entertainment franchises. Games new and old will be getting physical releases, from the recently-released Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, to a group of Star Wars favorites!

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid brings together all different generations of the spandex-clad superheroes. While a physical release (available for preorder now) is exciting on its own, Limited Run Games is bringing something extra for Power Rangers diehards. The Battle for the Grid Mega Edition comes with an exclusive steelbook case, complete with a Dino Morpher. Of course, you can’t have a Morpher without Power Coins, and you’ll get recreations of the original five seen in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. In addition, it comes with a double-sided poster. Both versions are expected to ship in November 2019.

Limited Run Games also teamed up with LucasArts to release a collection of Star Wars classics. On the PlayStation 4, fans can get their hands on Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Star Wars: Racer Revenge. Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will be available for preorder on June 28, 2019. Release dates for other Star Wars titles are currently unknown.

That’s not all Limited Run Games brought with it, though. Here’s everything revealed at the E3 showcase:

Freedom Planet – releasing on June 21, 2019

Mercenary Kings – releasing on June 28, 2019

Transistor – releasing on July 5, 2019

Red Faction – releasing on July 12, 2019

Rogue Legacy – releasing on July 19, 2019

Hover: Revolt of Gamers – releasing on July 26, 2019

Blazing Chrome – releasing in 2019

Corpse Killer – releasing in 2019

Dark Devotion – releasing in 2019

Night in the Woods – releasing in 2019

In addition to the wide array of PlayStation 4 titles, Limited Run Games also revealed plenty of releases for the PlayStation Vita, including the critically acclaimed Papers, Please.

