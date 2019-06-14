While the chance to beat up bad guys with your friends is no doubt one of the headlining elements of Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day, in reality, it appears to only make up a small part of the overall experience. Turns out, the main campaign can only be played in single-player, while co-operative play is reserved for missions that can be completed on the side.

When Square Enix first revealed Marvel’s Avengers at its E3 2019 conference, the multiplayer element was touted. However, it didn’t go into detail on what exactly this multiplayer component comprised of. While we knew it wouldn’t be an online-based games as service title, whether the entire game could be played in co-op or not was a bit of a mystery.

Thankfully, Crystal Dynamics has put the record straight. Marvel’s Avengers will be a narrative-heavy game with scripted setpieces, not entirely unlike the developer’s Tomb Raider titles. As such, adding multiplayer would be hard to pull off. So when you play through the storyline of Marvel’s Avengers, you can only do it by yourself, by whichever hero the story dictates.

As for when the multiplayer component kicks in, that comes in the form of select side missions. You’ll apparently unlock extra missions as you progress through the Marvel’s Avengers narrative. These missions are when you’ll be able to team up with your superpowered buddies. In addition, you’ll be able to choose from any hero in your roster. If you want to tackle these missions by yourself, though, you can do that, as well. Do note that players will need to have their systems connected to the internet to take part in multiplayer.

While a public gameplay trailer hasn’t been released to the public yet, more information has been coming out surrounding Marvel’s Avengers. We have confirmation that it won’t be an open-world game, due to the Avengers’ global footprint.

Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 15, 2020. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our preview from E3 2019.

[Source: IGN]