Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day was one of Square Enix’s heaviest hitters coming into E3 2019. While the initial reveal trailer wasn’t particularly gameplay-heavy, the game is in a playable form. As such, we’ve been getting more details on how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will behave in the world of video games. Unlike a certain web-crawler who is known to cross pass with the super hero team, Marvel’s Avengers will not include an open-world map.

Since we haven’t gotten a clear look at Marvel’s Avengers gameplay yet, it was unknown whether it would be open-world or not. However, Philippe Therien, Lead Designer at Crystal Dynamics, confirmed that it will not be open world. There’s apparently a pretty logical reason for that.

Noting that “the Avengers are effective worldwide,” it wouldn’t make sense to have the team situated in one city the entire time. Instead, Iron Man and friends will apparently be moving all around the world, though the bulk of the action we’ve seen so far has taken place in San Francisco. Senior producer Rose Hunt reiterated Therien’s point, noting that the team at Crystal Dynamics want Marvel’s Avengers “to have world stakes.”

This is in contrast to the most recent Marvel video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, which was developed by Insomniac Games. While Peter Parker has teamed up with the Avengers before, he’s primarily a street-level hero, based in New York City. As such, it made sense to have a Spider-Man game set completely in the Big Apple. With Marvel’s Avengers, it looks like the threat is too great to be contained in one location.

What we’ve seen of Marvel’s Avengers so far only makes up a small slice of the action. While we know Hank Pym will be joining the fold, other characters, including Hawkeye, have yet to be seen. We’ve got a little less than a year before Marvel’s Avengers is out, meaning there’s plenty of time for new reveals, including new heroes and locations.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

[Source: Eurogamer]