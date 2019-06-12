After a long wait, Square Enix finally revealed more about Marvels’ Avengers: A-Day, a game that still conjures up some confusion as to what it exactly is. One notable absence as the five main Avengers were revealed was Hawkeye, a fan-favorite Marvel character that many feel has received the short end of the stick for much of the past decade’s renewed prevalence of the Marvel super-hero team. Even Hank Pym’s Ant-man was revealed later in the demo, but still Hawkeye fans were left in the dark. Well worry not! Creative Director and VP at Marvel Games, Bill Rosemann, hinted that Hawkeye would indeed get his moment to shine.

In response to a tweet announcing the five main heroes (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Bruce Banner), Rosemann said “Hey Hawkeye fans, we hear you…and we love Clint too! Stay tuned, True Believers!”

Rosemann’s damage control is due to overwhelming fan requests for Clint Barton to join the team. Just take a look at the replies to the original Marvel Games tweet calling for Hawkeye and it’s easy to see why Rosemann had to step in.

Freshly revealed at this year’s Square Enix E3 press conference, don’t expect that we’ll get any more info about Clint Barton’s Hawkeye for a while. Rosemann may have made it clear that he’s in the game (or at least will be added at a later point), but we’ll probably see him as a reveal at another event to keep the hype rolling for this game. At the very least, Rosemann has made sure that Hawkeye fans have something to look forward to.

Right now we know that while it has online four-player co-op, it’s definitely not a games-as-a-service type of experience with lootboxes or paid DLC add-ons. All future characters and locations added to the game will come for free. Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix do have an exclusivity deal with Sony, however, so PlayStation will be getting some exclusive content, like early access to the beta.

Are you excited to hear that Hawkeye will be joining Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day?