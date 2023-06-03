5 Marvel Games to Play if You’re Looking Forward to Secret Invasion on Disney+

With Secret Invasion — Marvel‘s next big Disney+ series — on the horizon, you may be feeling the urge to revisit some classic Marvel games. Though there’s no shortage of options, let’s look at the five best Marvel games to play if you’re looking forward to Secret Invasion.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

As far as fighting games go, there’s nothing quite like Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Originally released in 2011, the game still has a passionate following over a decade later thanks to its tight combos, varied character roster, and seemingly endless amount of reverence for both Marvel and Capcom.

The roster serves as a bit of a time capsule for that era, mixing MCU heavyweights like Iron Man and Hulk with (then) lesser-known characters like Rocket Raccoon, Iron Fist, and Nova. The fighting is snappy, the arcade endings are full of fun fanservice, and even the music is top-notch. If you like fighting games and Marvel, this is absolutely one of best Marvel games to play if you’re looking forward to Secret Invasion — especially since Super Skrull is one of the most fun characters to play as.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2

This one’s more of a Diablo-esque title, giving you control of some of Marvel’s most iconic characters as you navigate through the Civil War storyline of the comics. The game features different paths depending on where you stand on the matter of superhero registration, allowing you to side with either Iron Man and Mister Fantastic or Captain America and Luke Cage.

The selection of playable heroes is impressive, with even more fan favorites serving as bosses and NPCs throughout the game. Though a third Marvel Ultimate Alliance eventually released for the Nintendo Switch, the first two games have a different and more comic book-y vibe to them, making Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 a great choice.

Lego Marvel’s Avengers

This one’s a great pick for if you’re specifically a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though there are a few different Lego Marvel games, Lego Marvel’s Avengers is set in the MCU and follows the plots of some of the biggest movies from that universe.

Using a mix of new and archived audio from iconic Marvel stars, the game is filled with a variety of characters and bonuses to unlock and use. It has an open world hub that you can explore and do minigames in whenever you want, plus a decently easy Platinum trophy to boot. If you’re an MCU fan, Lego Marvel’s Avengers is one of best Marvel games to play if you’re looking forward to Secret Invasion.

Guardians of the Galaxy

The great thing about the criminally underlooked Guardians of the Galaxy game is how it meshes movie and comic book influences to create a new and exciting take on the space-faring Marvel team. Secret Invasion is all about Skrulls, so why not play on Marvel’s cosmic side?

This single-player action game takes you across the galaxy as Star-Lord. As you battle all sorts of extraterrestrial enemies and an intergalactic cult, the team grows closer and closer, cementing their status as one of Marvel’s most memorable teams. If you’re a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy comics or movies, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Now that all of the game’s DLC has been released, there’s no better time to jump onto Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Though this is focused more on the supernatural side of Marvel’s roster, it’s worth checking out for its impressive mechanics and characterization.

From big names like Spider-Man and Captain Marvel to fan-favorites like Blade and Ghost Rider, you can control a number of heroes (in addition to your own avatar, the Hunter) as you fight off enemies with a unique card-based tactics system. Then you can chill with your favorites back at your base between missions as you build up a friendship with them. Though it didn’t receive as much attention as it may have deserved, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is one of best Marvel games to play if you’re looking forward to Secret Invasion.