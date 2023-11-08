Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Update Squashes Bugs, Patch Notes Released

The latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update patch notes have been released by Insomniac Games, fixing a plethora of bugs from throughout the superhero sequel.
The new update (version 1.001.005) primarily focuses on fixing smaller gameplay bugs, like one that makes the wrong Spider-Man receive the other hero’s phone calls or another that could make Peter Parker get stuck on a bench in the game’s Coney Island segment.
The latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update also improves the game’s overall stability and addresses a larger bug that could potentially lead to a corrupted save file.
Spider-Man 2 Update 1.001.005 Patch Notes
The patch notes are as follows:
- Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats
- Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings
- Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger
- Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor
- Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko’s Memories
- Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.
- Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall
- Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call
- Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump
- Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point
- Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.
- Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.
- Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat
- Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately
- Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal
- Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions
- Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves
- Improved stability
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase exclusively on the PlayStation 5. It serves as the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.