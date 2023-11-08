Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Update Squashes Bugs, Patch Notes Released

The latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update patch notes have been released by Insomniac Games, fixing a plethora of bugs from throughout the superhero sequel.

The new update (version 1.001.005) primarily focuses on fixing smaller gameplay bugs, like one that makes the wrong Spider-Man receive the other hero’s phone calls or another that could make Peter Parker get stuck on a bench in the game’s Coney Island segment.

The latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update also improves the game’s overall stability and addresses a larger bug that could potentially lead to a corrupted save file.

The patch notes are as follows:

Addressed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other in boats

Addressed an issue where MJ could be defeated in one hit on higher difficulty settings

Addressed multiple issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to fail to trigger

Addressed an issue where collision was missing on the floor in the harbor

Further addressed issues where players could become stuck in the finale of Marko’s Memories

Addressed an issue where players could switch character during the defeat sequence.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck running on a wall

Addressed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call

Addressed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump

Addressed multiple issues where inputs would not register after zipping to a point

Addressed an issue where the game would not properly reload after being defeated by a boss.

Addressed an issue where Peter Parker could become stuck on a bench or railing.

Addressed an issue where Spider-Man could clip through the map and become stuck during combat

Addressed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy would not count flips accurately

Addressed an issue where inputs would not register after grabbing a memory crystal

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Addressed an issue where the player character could leave a mission and enter the open world resulting in corrupted saves

Improved stability

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase exclusively on the PlayStation 5. It serves as the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.