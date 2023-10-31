Spider-Man 2 PS5 Director Doesn’t Give a S— If MJ Is Overpowered

Insomniac Games has revealed that it mulled its options when it came to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s MJ missions, including the idea of foregoing them altogether. MJ missions in Spider-Man 1 didn’t earn a positive response, and it seems that they are just as divisive in Spider-Man 2, if not more so.

Spider-Man 2 creative team pondered ditching MJ missions

In a recent interview with IGN, Insomniac Games’ senior creative director Bryan Intihar was quizzed about the MJ missions as well as complaints that she is overpowered. Intihar said the team wanted to show the world from different angles and different characters’ perspectives, and he “doesn’t give a s—” if MJ feels overpowered.

“We had two choices. We could say, ‘All right, we’ll make it easy and just not do it.’ And everybody would go, ‘Great. No MJ missions.’ Or we could say, ‘Hey, we’ve talked about showing the world from all different angles,'” Intihar told IGN, adding that the team decided to take on the challenge and hoped that people would like playing as MJ.

“We pick and choose our spots,” Intihar continued. “We knew we had to make her more of a proactive, capable person. And if she’s a little OP, I don’t give a s—. She’s fine. I don’t care.”