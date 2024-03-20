Helldivers 2 Update Fixes EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit and PS5 Boot Issue

Arrowhead has rolled out a new Helldivers 2 update, which fixes the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit alongside PS5 boot issues. The patch also comes with numerous balancing updates and fixes for miscellaneous bugs and crashes.
Helldivers 2 update 1.000.103 patch notes (March 20, 2024)
Complete patch notes for both PS5 and PC are as follows:
Overview
- Fixes to the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit, game stats, UI, and general stability.
- Balance improvements for planetary hazards and patrol spawns.
Balancing
- Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.
- Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:
- Reduced explosion radius
- Reduced meteor damage slightly
- Reduced meteor velocity slightly
- Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.
- Volcanic Activity has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:
- Reduced explosion radius
- Reduced rock velocity slightly
- Lighting on Fenrir III has been adjusted to be a bit less bright to improve visibility during meteor showers
Fixes
- Reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players.
- Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning .
- Exosuit retains its melee functionality, even when damaged.
- Crash Fixes for the following scenarios:
- When ALT+Tabbing in fullscreen mode
- After changing voice over language
- PS5 boot issue
- Using a stim inside of an Exosuit while wielding a grenade
- When joining an ongoing mission
- When idling on the title screen
- Shots from arc-based weapons, such as ‘Blitzer’ shotgun and ‘AC-8 Arc Thrower’ stratagem now count towards “Shots fired” and “Shots hit” stats.
- Fixed network desync issue with downed Automaton dropships.
- Fixed Elgato Stream Deck Foot Pedal support.