Helldivers 2 server update

Helldivers 2 Update Fixes EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit and PS5 Boot Issue

By Zarmena Khan

Arrowhead has rolled out a new Helldivers 2 update, which fixes the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit alongside PS5 boot issues. The patch also comes with numerous balancing updates and fixes for miscellaneous bugs and crashes.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.103 patch notes (March 20, 2024)

Complete patch notes for both PS5 and PC are as follows:

Overview

  • Fixes to the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit, game stats, UI, and general stability.
  • Balance improvements for planetary hazards and patrol spawns.

Balancing

  • Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.
  • Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:
    • Reduced explosion radius
    • Reduced meteor damage slightly
    • Reduced meteor velocity slightly
    • Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.
  • Volcanic Activity has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:
    • Reduced explosion radius
    • Reduced rock velocity slightly
  • Lighting on Fenrir III has been adjusted to be a bit less bright to improve visibility during meteor showers
Shop Legal THCa Now

Fixes

  • Reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players.
  • Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning .
  • Exosuit retains its melee functionality, even when damaged.
  • Crash Fixes for the following scenarios:
    • When ALT+Tabbing in fullscreen mode
    • After changing voice over language
    • PS5 boot issue
    • Using a stim inside of an Exosuit while wielding a grenade
    • When joining an ongoing mission
    • When idling on the title screen
  • Shots from arc-based weapons, such as ‘Blitzer’ shotgun and ‘AC-8 Arc Thrower’ stratagem now count towards “Shots fired” and “Shots hit” stats.
  • Fixed network desync issue with downed Automaton dropships.
  • Fixed Elgato Stream Deck Foot Pedal support.
Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related