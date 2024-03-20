Helldivers 2 Update Fixes EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit and PS5 Boot Issue

Arrowhead has rolled out a new Helldivers 2 update, which fixes the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit alongside PS5 boot issues. The patch also comes with numerous balancing updates and fixes for miscellaneous bugs and crashes.

Complete patch notes for both PS5 and PC are as follows:

Overview

Fixes to the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit, game stats, UI, and general stability.

Balance improvements for planetary hazards and patrol spawns.

Balancing

Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.

Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate: Reduced explosion radius Reduced meteor damage slightly Reduced meteor velocity slightly Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.

Volcanic Activity has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate: Reduced explosion radius Reduced rock velocity slightly

Lighting on Fenrir III has been adjusted to be a bit less bright to improve visibility during meteor showers

Fixes