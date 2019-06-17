Final Fantasy VII Remake Next Gen Version Could Be A Possibility

Square Enix might have plans to bring Final Fantasy VII Remake to the next generation of consoles. No official statement has been released, but Yosuke Matsuda, President and CEO of Square Enix, said that he believes the game will be playable on both the current generation of consoles and the next generation, due to the way that the development team has made the game.

In an interview with Game Informer, Matsuda said:

I believe that our teams have made it so that [Final Fantasy VII Remake] will support both the next generation and the current generation of consoles. I believe it is being developed so that it is going to be playable on both, so I’m not really concerned about that and I believe that the fans are also going to be able to enjoy it on both, including the next-generation of consoles.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch on the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. It is a remake of 1997’s classic Final Fantasy VII game, complete with updated graphics, combat mechanics, and more. There will be a Tactical Mode, which fans of the original game should enjoy, and new story segments.

The Tactical Mode will slow down time, allowing players to decide exactly what attacks certain characters will perform. In the latest gameplay demo, which was shown at E3 2019, the mode was used to gain the upper hand on the Scorpion boss. The player used Cloud’s melee attacks to get in close and distract the boss, while Barret used his ranged attacks and electrical attack to chip away at its health, resulting in its defeat.

