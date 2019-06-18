By 1961 in MachineGames’ Wolfenstein universe, Adolf Hilter is alive. Not well by any means, but alive. What happens to him once the credits roll in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus currently remains a mystery. However, Wolfenstein: Youngblood will at least address one burning question. By the 1980’s Hitler is long dead, by the hands of none other than Terror Billy himself, BJ Blazkowicz. Thus, anyone expecting to see the notorious dictator in Wolfenstein’s latest entry shouldn’t be too surprised when he doesn’t turn up. In fact, not even Mecha Hitler is set to appear.

What this all amounts to is Hitler being killed by BJ off-screen sometime after the events of Wolf 2, though prior to whatever occurs in Youngblood. When asked to address the reasoning behind such a creative choice, MachineGames’ Managing Director, Jerk Gustafsson, told VG247,

We are actually pretty strict when it comes to following the lore and the storyline, and so obviously some of these things that we haven’t really told in the main storyline, say, from New Order and New Colossus, those things have still happened. So we need to touch on them to some extent. We’re actually explaining some of what has happened during these years, but we are still staying very true to the storyline. And I know it might sound a bit weird or even controversial that we’re actually mentioning that in the game as well, that your father was killing Hitler, but that already happened in Wolfenstein 3D as well.

While Wolfenstein 3 has previously been confirmed, there currently exists no word on what specifically the story may entail. Will fans ever see how BJ and Hitler finally face off? Gustafsson seems to suggest it’s possible, noting that “there are of course a lot of more stories to tell within this universe and within this Wolfenstein IP as well, but those are for a later date.” He later added, “some time in the future–it wouldn’t surprise me if [Hitler] comes back.”

Since Youngblood takes place after Hitler’s death in-universe, the door seems to be open for a Mecha Hitler appearance. Yet, this version of the historical figure will also be absent in Youngblood. Gustafsson did not waste time in setting the record straight about this particular possibility. “There’s no Mecha Hitler in this game. Unfortunately not,” he revealed.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One this summer on July 26th.

[Source: VG247]