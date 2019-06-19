Tetsuya Nomura, the Final Fantasy VII remake Director, has confirmed the inclusion of the Honey Bee Inn cross-dressing event in the upcoming RPG. This comes by way of the latest issue of Famitsu, in which Nomura discussed various nuggets of information about the game.

A quote from the interview is as follows:

The Honey Bee Inn cross-dressing event is still in. We’ve made it more modern. If we made the facility like we did in the original game, the physical unease would be staggering, so that was no good…

If you’re unfamiliar with the Honey Bee Inn, it’s a brothel that was included in the original where the women wore bee costumes. There was a famous side quest associated with the inn, in which the game’s protagonist, Cloud, could dress as a woman to grant him access to a restricted area of the main quest. This is very reminiscent of a similar quest in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in which Link must dress as a woman to enter a “women’s only” town in the game.

It’s unclear how faithful the remake version of the Honey Bee Inn will be to the original, but we’re looking forward to seeing how it will turn out. After Final Fantasy VII’s showing at E3 2019, it put most of our worries to bed, simply due to its impressive visuals, combat, and faithfulness to the source material.

The interview in Famitsu also covered various other points, like the game’s dialogue options, a hint at its events, and some more on its characters. Nomura said the following:

There are quite a bit of dialogue options. We are making it so the dialogue changes depending on your response, so the sheer volume of dialogue has increased. There are quite a few additions to the scenario. While the main story itself hasn’t changed, there are a countless number of new events. Otherwise we wouldn’t have two Blu-ray discs. (Laughs.) Aerith and Tifa are double heroines. One has a western-style look and the other an eastern-style look. We wanted Tifa to have abs, so she has an athletic body type. The ethics department at Square Enix also told us that we had to tighten her chest as not to get unnatural during all the intense action. From there we got the black underwear and fitted tank top. With an emphasis on immersion and exhilaration, you can fight without stress through the use of shortcuts. When you open the command menu, time slows and you can fight like a command battle. Each playable character has different enemy affinities. An item is required for MP recovery. For the sake of level design, we’re preparing a few new enemies where necessary.

After playing a short demo for Final Fantasy VII at E3 2019, we’re on board here, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the full version next year.

As unbelievable as it is, you’ll be able to play the Final Fantasy VII remake next year on PS4, March 3, 2020.

[Source: Gematsu]