With the impending advent of Apex Legends Season 2, it’s evident Respawn Entertainment remains committed to the online shooter’s community of players. But what about the nascent franchise’s future, some fans may want to ask? Does Respawn ever intend to launch a proper Apex Legends sequel? According to one developer from the studio, such a project is unlikely to ever be considered.

In an interview with USgamer, wherein Apex Legends Season 2 was the topic of discussion, Executive Producer Drew McCoy addressed the lengthy period of time between updates to the game. One piece of content requires an exorbitant amount of production time, meaning it typically takes Respawn longer to get things done. As such, while the team has been toiling away at content for Season 2, players are pondering whether sequel plans are in the works. This is not the case, nor will it ever be, since Respawn wants Apex Legends to truly serve as a “live game.”

McCoy shared the following with USgamer,

I mean, most people don’t realize how long it takes to make anything, and so a character for us takes about a year and a half to make. So we’ve been playing Wattson since early last year, but we have so much stuff in the pipe right now coming that people are always like, ‘So what are you guys gonna do for this or that?’ Like dude, we’re thinking years ahead at this point. We do believe in this game as a live game. We’re never gonna make an Apex 2; hoping next Season 72 is awesome. That’s kind of where our head is at: how are we setting this up for the long term.

Apex Legends is currently available as a free-to-play title across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. The game’s second season of content will go live in just a few weeks’ time on July 2nd. Respawn’s other title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will launch later this year on November 15th.