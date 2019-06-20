Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has only been out for a couple of days, but it’s already been hit with some major controversy. The 1.02 update has come with an quite unfortunate side effect, essentially breaking the game for some people. Unfortunately, the only way to combat the issue is by restarting the game completely. Even worse, the issue affects players who started a new game prior to the update, which could be many of those currently playing Bloodstained.

The official Bloodstained Twitter account released a statement on the issue. The glitch concerns certain chests found in the game, with some items needed to progress not being where they’re supposed to be. Sadly, it looks like, after all sorts of testing, the only way to get rid of this issue once and for all is a hard reset.

We investigated a number of options to address this issue and each fix requires a new game to be started. Despite our efforts to provide a fix that preserves pre-1.02 progress, this is the best solution to avoid future issues. — Bloodstained: RotN (@SwordOrWhip) June 19, 2019

This latest issue facing Bloodstained comes after a long and difficult road to release. The original Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Kickstarter launched way back in 2015. While it was a slightly rocky road to get here, Bloodstained is finally available and playable, which makes this game-breaking bug all the more unfortunate.

While PlayStation 4 players look to be in the clear, Xbox One users aren’t quite at the end of the tunnel yet. The upcoming 1.00x patch for the Xbox One looks to have the same issue, meaning a reset will also be necessary. Sadly, considering the patch is a week away, this may turn off some fans from restarting their journey anytime soon. Somewhat thankfully, though, when the Nintendo Switch version launches on June 25th, the issue shouldn’t be present, as long as the 1.02 patch is downloaded before starting.

Be on the lookout for our Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night review soon. In the meantime, have you encountered this unfortunate bug? Let us know!