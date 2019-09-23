Despite a number of technical issues, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was well-received, with many fans enjoying the callbacks to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The game’s creator and director, Koji Igarashi, has plans to make it into a series. (Though honestly, it is already one due to Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon.)

According to Igarashi, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is “a starting ground for the next step.” The director noted that “after putting so much effort” into Ritual of the Night, he wants to continue working on Bloodstained by making it into a series.

Interestingly, Igarashi also alluded to other types of Bloodstained experiences, with the possibility of venturing into other worlds. He acknowledged that his studio’s “strongest attribute” are 2D sidescrollers, but also wants to create “more games of the genre with different world settings.” He wants his team to be challenged, which could bode well for fans.

Igarashi also discussed the hurdles his team had to overcome when developing Bloodstained. He said:

When you’re working with an outsourced studio, it can be difficult to match the quality line when things changed. With Bloodstained, we would first share our goal with the outsourced studio and make sure we both agree and determine the necessities, but even with proper planning it’s difficult to reach.

[Source: Game Informer via Destructoid]