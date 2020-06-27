A sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night spin-off, Curse of the Moon, will launch on July 10th in North America. Featuring three brand-new playable characters, the 2D action game will have players take control of a swordsman named Zangetsu, who plans to take on the demonkind with the help of his allies.

Curse of the Moon 2 will tell a new story “supervised” by Koji Igarashi. An overview is as follows:

Curse of the Moon 2 brings classic 2D action and a dark, 8-bit aesthetic together with modern playability. The multiple-scenario structure of the previous title returns with an epic new story supervised by IGA (Koji Igarashi) himself. Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the Far East who bears a deep grudge against demonkind. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster. Three brand-new playable characters appear in Curse of the Moon 2, including the exorcist Dominique. Each new character adds a variety of gameplay options, abilities, and ways to complete the games’ many stages.

Curse of the Moon 2 will also add two-player local co-op for the first time in the series so you can team up with a friend to take on your foes in “tons of new and exciting ways.”

Check out a trailer below.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $14.99.