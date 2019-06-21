Jeff Goldblum Has Never Played a Video Game

Jeff Goldblum revealed at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2019 that he has never played a video game in his entire life. Goldblum is known for being Seth Brundle in The Fly and Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and most recently, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He also played David Levinson in Independence Day and its sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence.

When various video games which Goldblum has done voice over work for were brought up, the actor revealed that he has never actually played a video game in his entire life. Goldblum said:

I know nothing about gaming even though I’ve been the voices for, what was it called? Call of Duty: Black Ops, I think. We were killing zombies, I think. Jurassic Park, I did that thing where I play my character Ian Malcolm. So I’m involved in that, but I’ve never in fact played a video game in my life.

Goldblum did both voice over and motion capture work in Call of Duty Black Ops 3, where he played Nero Blackstone in the Shadows of Evil campaign for the game’s Zombies mode. Blackstone was one of four main playable characters. He also played Dr. Ian Malcolm in the video game Jurassic World: Evolution. In the game, players get to manage their own version of the iconic Jurassic Park, complete with many different types of dinosaurs.

[Source: PageSix]