Frontier Developments has unveiled a sequel to Jurassic World Evolution at Summer Games Fest. Unsurprisingly called Jurassic World Evolution 2, this time players will head beyond the Muertes Archipelago to build their dinosaur park in a variety of new locations with more dinosaurs and new features. The game will be coming to PS5 and PS4 later this year.

The lands beyond the Muertes Archipelago include new terrain and biomes, such as dense forests and scorching deserts. These environments are home to over 75 species of dinosaurs, including new flying reptiles and marine creatures and more familiar species. The dinosaurs revealed so far include the Amargasaurus, Brachiosaurus, Coelophysis, Nasutoceratops, Pteranodon, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and the infamous T-Rex. All of these will “feel more alive than ever” thanks to new behaviors that will see them fight for dominance, interact with others, and react to their environments.

Four game modes will be included, the most prominent of which is a new campaign set immediately after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Players need to use all of their dinosaur park management skills to control, conserve, and contain dinosaurs alongside characters from the film. Jeff Goldblum will return to voice Dr. Ian Malcolm, while Bryce Dallas Howard will lend her vocal talents to Claire Dearing.

Other modes include Sandbox mode where players can build a park free of constraints. On the other hand, Challenge mode pushes players to the limit as they aim to complete tough objectives. Finally, Chaos Theory mode takes pivotal moments from the Jurassic Park films and gives players a chance to relive them, or even change the course of events. All of these modes will offer “deep, detailed management tools and creative options” including enhanced customization options and the option to deploy new park teams.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 releases on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 towards the end of 2021.

[Source: Frontier Developments]