Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC Adds Prehistoric Marine Species Next Week

Jurassic World Evolution 2 already has a ton of dinosaurs, and it’s just about to get more. Frontier Developments has announced another piece of Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC that will add even more animals to the bestiary. However, they are aquatic dinosaurs this time around.

The Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC includes four new dinosaurs

The Prehistoric Marine Species Pack is coming out on August 10 or $7.99 and, most importantly, adds four dinosaur types. The first the is Archelon, which is a “ruler turtle” with big flippers and hooked beak. The Nothosaurus is a slinky predator with a long head and sharp teeth. The Dunklesteus is a huge armored fish and a predator, as well. Shonisaurus is the last of the bunch and is a big fish with a long, skinny snout that also happens to be an “agile hunter.”

The DLC also adds more elements for the park-building side of the game, including new rocks that let the Archelon and Nothosaurus rest above the water so onlookers can actually see them.

As is the case with the other expansions, this premium DLC comes with a free update. While more notes are coming on August 4 as well as a stream on August 9 at 8 a.m. PT, there will be a lagoon viewing dome for crowds to look at marine species. The San Diego Amphitheatre can also now be put in any sandbox park. Custom share codes now mean players can share challenges. And players can finally also favorite dinosaur skins, toggle dinosaur hostility toward guests, and get access to all the sandbox maps.

Frontier has supported Jurassic World Evolution 2 quite extensively since its launch in November 2021. It’s received seven premium DLC packs and multiple free updates that have added a ton of features and celebrated the franchise’s long history. It was even recently featured as a part of PlayStation Plus Essential.