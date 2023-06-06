Jurassic World Evolution 2 Update Celebrates Jurassic Park’s 30th Anniversary

Jurassic World Evolution 2 just came to PlayStation Plus Essential as a part of its June 2023 lineup. This more or less coincides with a big new patch for the game that celebrates the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. This Jurassic World Evolution 2 update is dropping on June 8.

While not as extensive as previous updates, this patch has some decorative elements that reference director Steven Spielberg’s classic dinosaur film. These items include the Les Gigantes mural, original Jurassic Park fence players can use to build enclosures, T. rex and Alamosaurus skeletons, a Mr. DNA statue, and the iconic big pile of poop.

These are just some of the items, as Frontier Developments stated that the update will have over 20 new decorations. A full list will drop on June 8 with the patch and only a handful got their own screenshots. The big pile of poop, however, was not included in the screenshots.

Jurassic Park was released in theaters on June 11, 1993 to universal acclaim. Jurassic World Evolution 2 came out in November 2021 to decent reviews (it has a 79 on OpenCritic) and has been supported through free updates and paid DLC since launch. Some of those updates, like this one, have referenced the films, like the Dominion Biosyn expansion that added a scenario inspired by Jurassic World Dominion and the Dominion Malta expansion that had actors from Dominion, as well as dinosaur skins based on the film.