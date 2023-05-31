PS Plus Essential June 2023 Lineup Revealed

Sony has revealed the PS Plus Essential June 2023 games just under a week before they go live. This trio of PlayStation Plus games includes Jurassic World Evolution 2, NBA 2K23, and Trek to Yomi, and they will be available from June 6 to July 3.

What are the PS Plus Essential June 2023 games?

NBA 2K23 is probably the biggest title of the three and will be on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This basketball game released to mostly positive reviews that praised its Jordan Challenge mode that let players play through historic moments in Michael Jordan’s career. It currently sits at a 79 on OpenCritic.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the other larger title and is on both PS4 and PS5, as well. This is a park simulator game set in the iconic franchise and lets players foster and control dinosaurs. It has received a ton of free updates and paid DLC, meaning it has appropriately evolved quite a bit since its launch in November 2021. It also sits at a 79 on OpenCritic.

Trek to Yomi is the lone indie title that will also be on PS4 and PS5. It’s a 2.5D side-scrolling swordplay-focused action game and has a presentation that’s meant to evoke classic samurai cinema from directors like Akira Kurosawa. While critics applauded its visual style, its uneven gameplay earned it an average score of 72. However, developer Flying Wild Hog has patched the game since its release in an attempt to address some of its shortcomings.

Sony has not revealed the PS Plus Extra or Premium games yet, but it seems like one PS1 game called Herc’s Adventure is headed to the highest tier of the service.