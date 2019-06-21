Not many game franchises endure for 30 years. As such, it’s almost always a momentous occasion when a currently-active series reaches that milestone. Evidently, Sega is aware of that, as it’s already planning big things for Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, which will take place in 2021. While Sega is keeping its lips tight for now, Takashi Iizuka, head of Sonic Team, teased big things for the blue blur.

“The next big year for Sonic is 2021,” Iizuka said coyly. He noted the last “big year” for everyone’s favorite hedgehog was 2017, which saw the release of not one, but two Sonic the Hedgehog games: Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces. Whether we see another blowout like that is unconfirmed. However, he did tease that fans should expect a game similar to Sonic Generations, which was released for the franchise’s 20th anniversary in 2011.

Whatever we end up getting, we do know that the next mainline Sonic the Hedgehog is currently in development. While that’s literally all we know about this project, it can be assumed we’ll be seeing it in 2021 (and likely on next-gen platforms).

Somewhat ironically, the “next big year” Iizuka promises for Sonic will come a year after the Sonic the Hedgehog movie releases in theaters. Of course, it was supposed to release in 2019, following the release of Team Sonic Racing. However, the film was delayed following a swell of backlash against Sonic’s design. 2019 evidently could’ve been a big year for the hedgehog, but alas.

Speaking of Team Sonic Racing, the Sumo Digital-developed title has received reviews. We ourselves liked it quite a bit, praising its unique approach to the kart racing genre. If you want to get a taste of Sonic the Hedgehog now, Sonic Mania is one of the free PlayStation Plus titles, while Team Sonic Racing is currently on sale.

What would you want to see for Sonic’s 30th? Let us know!

[Source: Game Informer]