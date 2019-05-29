We finally know what June 2019’s PlayStation Plus games will be, and the lineup is packing a punch. Starting on June 4, 2019, you’ll be able to download the beloved shooter compilation Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and the fast and fluid platformer, Sonic Mania.

Whether you love collecting gonzo guns or gold rings, June’s PS Plus games have you covered: https://t.co/JqWeci1sum pic.twitter.com/Z39HTE21Iz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2019

A few things stand out with this lineup, as they both seem to have deliberate timing with their availability on the platform. For starters, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection features Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2, along with all of the associated DLC. It makes sense to keep the Borderlands conversation going, since we’re only a few months away from the release of Borderlands 3 in September. But even more interesting are the rumors surrounding the release of more Borderlands 2 DLC that will reportedly bridge the gap between it and Borderlands 3.

Now, this has not been confirmed, but reputable sources have confirmed this to be the case and that the DLC will be shown at E3 2019, which is just a couple weeks away. It certainly makes sense to keep the series in the limelight, but we’ll have to wait to see if it’s real. Either way, Borderlands is a wildly successful series, with over 43 million copies sold across all its games.

Next, we have Sonic Mania, which is a gem of a platformer that’s made for the fans. In fact, it’s the highest rated Sonic game in 15 years, according to the game’s official Twitter page. Much like with Borderlands, the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog Movie has people talking about the series and Sega likely wants to keep that discussion going, giving the community one of the best games in the series. And since it was reported that the movie had to be delayed in order to fix Sonic’s character design, this could soften the blow and hold you over, at least a little. The movie is expected to release on February 14, 2020.

Remember, you have until Tuesday, June 4, 2019, to download May’s free games, Overcooked and What Remains of Edith Finch, both of which are awesome in their own right.

What do you make of June’s lineup of games? It certainly seems like one of the stronger months in recent memory. Let us know!

