Due to the code by which Witchers live, which typically finds them neutral and void of emotion in most conflicts, CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher series is driven by a striking morality system. Players can choose whether Geralt practices the neutrality that Witchers are taught to uphold or if they can choose to have him walk the moral high ground. A similar morality system will not be present in CD Projekt RED’s newest RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. Even the choice of killing won’t directly affect the overarching narrative as it has in the studio’s previous titles.

This information comes courtesy of Quest Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who told GamingBolt that Cyberpunk 2077 will not “have a moral system, per se.” Yet, a player’s actions may be influenced by their own sense of morality within the game world. For instance, choosing to take or spare lives will primarily depend upon a player’s choice, with regards to gameplay options. Tomaszkiewicz explained,

However, to complete it non-lethally you have to be very good at stealth. Invest in points that allow you to stealth better, use weapons that will allow you to incapacitate the enemy instead of killing them, to make the moral choices that will allow you to avoid killing people throughout the game.

Some of the differences with regards to gameplay preferences were on display during Cyberpunk 2077’s behind-closed-doors demo at E3 2019. According to previews, stealth and aggressiveness are very much dictated by how a player opts to allocate skill points. The public will finally get to see this footage later this summer, when CD Projekt RED shows it off at PAX West in August.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to hit stores for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next spring on April 16, 2020. Those interested in preordering the game or its Collector’s Edition can do so now online and in various stores.

[Source: GamingBolt]