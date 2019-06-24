A new Ape Escape game could be in the works if a peculiar tweet has any significance. A Twitter user by the name of @piposaru20th posted a picture of one of the beloved apes from the famous Ape Escape series hiding behind a tree in a stunningly beautiful landscape. Seriously, the lighting in this image is is astounding.

This Twitter user’s identity is unknown, but the account is followed by the official Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Twitter account, which is a telling detail. Seeing as how SIE Japan only follows around 150 users, this could be significant. This brand new account has only been tweeting out Ape Escape things, including links to the Japanese PlayStation Blog, since it was created just a few days ago.

2019 is the 20th anniversary of the Ape Escape series, which launched back on the original PlayStation in 1999. The series has seen three mainline entries with the release of Ape Escape 2 for the PlayStation 2 in 2002, and Ape Escape 3 for the same system later on in 2005. Additionally, there have been a handful of spin-offs and even a remaster of the original for the PSP called Ape Escape: On the Loose in 2005.

The latest entry titled PlayStation Move Ape Escape released for the PlayStation 3 in 2011, making full use of the systems Move controllers. Seeing as how it’s been eight years since the last release, the community has been loud about wanting a new one.

If there is a new Ape Escape in the works, it could possibly go the same route as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, in the form of a remake of the original game. That would be interesting, but it could also be an entirely new entry built for modern systems. Or, this tweet could be nothing at all, just a celebration of the game’s anniversary.

Without official confirmation from Sony or SIE Japan, we’ll have to take this with a grain of salt. But it is compelling to see such an official-looking image posted from a seemingly reputable source.

If we hear of any followup pertaining to this, we’ll be sure to let you know.

