By this point, it's not a stretch to say Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is one of, if not the most ambitious expansion in the MMO's relatively short history. From new jobs to the new races, it looks as if Square Enix really is going all-out on this new chapter. Ahead of its July 2nd release, the publisher has released the preliminary patch notes for the expansion, known as Patch 5.0. These patch notes give us a clear look at what exactly will be changing in the expansion.
- Playable Content
- Areas
- New cities have been added.
- The Crystarium
- Eulmore
- New field areas have been added.
- Lakeland
- Kholusia
- Amh Araeng
- Il Mheg
- The Rak’tika Greatwood
- New city and field aetherytes have been added.
- New cities have been added.
- Quests
- New main scenario quests have been added.
- New side story quests have been added.
- Side story quests added in patch 5.0 will now employ an automatic level adjust system known as Quest Sync.
- Quests using this system will have their difficulty and EXP rewards adjusted to match your current level.
* Certain side story quests do not use Quest Sync.
- Role quests have been added.
- Paladin / Warrior / Dark Knight / Gunbreaker
The Man with Too Many Scars
Any tank level 70
The Crystarium (X:10.5 Y:16.2)
Granson
Players must progress to a certain point in the main scenario.
- Monk / Dragoon / Ninja / Samurai / Bard / Machinist / Dancer
No Greater Sport
Any physical DPS level 70
The Crystarium (X:10.8 Y:15.9)
Lue-Reeq
Players must progress to a certain point in the main scenario.
- Black Mage / Summoner / Red Mage
Hollow Pursuits
Any magical DPS level 70
The Crystarium (X:11.2 Y:15.2)
Cerrig
Players must progress to a certain point in the main scenario.
- White Mage / Scholar / Astrologian
Traditions and Travails
Any healer level 70
The Crystarium (X:10.7 Y:15.4)
Giott
Players must progress to a certain point in the main scenario.
- An additional quest will be unlocked upon completing the entirety of the main scenario and all four role quest series.
???
Disciple of War or Magic level 80
The Crystarium (X:10.8 Y:15.2)
Glynard
Players must first complete the final quest of the main scenario and complete all four role quest series.
- Paladin / Warrior / Dark Knight / Gunbreaker
- New job quests have been added.
- Paladin
???
Paladin level 80
Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 10.8 Y: 11.1)
Jenlyns
Players must first complete the job quest “Raising the Sword,” the level 80 tank role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Warrior
???
Warrior level 80
Eastern La Noscea (X: 30.6 Y: 22.9)
Curious Gorge
Players must first complete the job quest “The Heart of the Problem,” the level 80 tank role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Dark Knight
???
Dark Knight level 80
Foundation (X: 13.3 Y: 12.0)
Sidurgu
Players must first complete the job quest “Our Compromise,” the level 80 tank role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Gunbreaker
???
Gunbreaker level 80
Mor Dhona (X: 21.8 Y: 8.2)
???
Players must first complete the job quest “???” the level 80 tank role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Monk
???
Monk level 80
Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 10.6 Y: 13.1)
Erik
Players must first complete the job quest “The Power to Protect,” the level 80 physical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Dragoon
???
Dragoon level 80
Coerthas Central Highlands (X: 25.8 Y: 28.3)
Alberic
Players must first complete the job quest “Dragon Sound,” the level 80 physical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Ninja
???
Ninja level 80
Dock Storehouse (X: 5.9 Y: 6.1)
Oboro
Players must first complete the job quest “When Clans Collide,” the level 80 physical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Samurai
???
Samurai level 80
Kugane (X: 13.8 Y: 8.0)
Makoto
Players must first complete the job quest “The Battle on Bekko,” the level 80 physical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Bard
???
Bard level 80
South Shroud (X: 21.8 Y: 21.3)
Jehantel
Players must first complete the job quest “Sweet Dreams Are Made of Peace,” the level 80 physical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Machinist
???
Machinist level 80
Foundation (X: 8.1 Y: 10.1)
Stephanivien
Players must first complete the job quest “The Mongrel and the Knight,” the level 80 physical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Dancer
???
Dancer level 80
Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.1 Y: 15.1)
???
Players must first complete the job quest “???,” the level 80 physical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Black Mage
???
Black Mage level 80
Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.9 Y: 13.5)
Lalai
Players must first complete the job quest “One Golem to Rule Them All,” the level 80 magical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Summoner
???
Summoner level 80
Old Gridania (X: 10.9 Y: 6.3)
Y’mhitra
Players must first complete the job quest “An Art for the Living,” the level 80 magical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Red Mage
???
Red Mage level 80
Mor Dhona (X: 22.5 Y: 7.9)
Arya
Players must first complete the job quest “With Heart and Steel,” the level 80 magical DPS role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- White Mage
???
White Mage level 80
South Shroud (X: 18.6 Y: 27.1)
Raya-O-Senna
Players must first complete the job quest “What She Always Wanted,” the level 80 healer role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Scholar
???
Scholar level 80
Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 11.1 Y: 6.2)
Alka Zolka
Players must first complete the job quest “Our Unsung Heroes,” the level 80 healer role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Astrologian
???
Astrologian level 80
The Pillars (X: 15.2 Y: 10.0)
Jannequinard
Players must first complete the job quest “Foxfire,” the level 80 healer role quest, and the main scenario quest “Shadowbringers”
- Paladin
- Crystarium Deliveries have been added.
- Crystarium Deliveries are a new type of Custom Deliveries. Each Disciple of the Hand or Land will be able to progress through one of five series of quests associated with the different facets of the Crystalline Mean.
- Completing deliveries for a facet of the Crystalline Mean will advance the story of that particular facet.
* Because Crystarium Delivery quests rewards include crafter’s scrips and gatherer’s scrips, players must first complete the quest “Inscrutable Tastes” before undertaking deliveries.
- The Crystalline Mean
Disciple of the Hand or Land level 70
The Crystarium (X:11.0 Y:8.5)
Katliss
Players must progress to a certain point in the main scenario.Facet of Forging (Blacksmith/Armorer/Goldsmith)
Iola, Forgemaster
Blacksmith, Armorer, or Goldsmith level 70
The Crystarium (X:11.4 Y:8.7)
Iola
Players must first complete the quest “The Crystalline Mean.”
- Facet of Crafting (Carpenter/Leatherworker/Weaver)
Cherished Memories
Carpenter, Leatherworker, or Weaver level 70
The Crystarium (X:11.4 Y:8.3)
Recording Node
Players must first complete the quest “The Crystalline Mean.”
- Facet of Gathering (Miner/Botanist)
On the Trail of a Myth
Miner or Botanist level 70
The Crystarium (X:11.1 Y:8.2)
Qeshi-Rae
Players must first complete the quest “The Crystalline Mean.”
- Facet of Fishing (Fisher)
Well Eel Be Damned
Fisher level 70
The Crystarium (X:11.0 Y:8.8)
Frithrik
Players must first complete the quest “The Crystalline Mean.”
- An additional quest will be unlocked upon completing the entirety of the main scenario and all five Crystarium Delivery quest series.
???
Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80
The Crystarium (X:11.0 Y:8.5)
Katliss
Players must first complete the final quest of the main scenario and complete all five Crystarium Delivery quest series.
- To support new and returning players, additions and adjustments have been made to rewards for certain main scenario, side story, and job quests.
- Leves
- New leve quests have been added for Disciples of the Hand and Land.
- Tradecraft and fieldcraft leve quest rewards will be significantly reduced when using a class at level 70 or above to complete a leve with a level requirement below 70.
- FATEs
- New FATEs have been added.
- Players will receive bicolor gemstones upon completing FATEs in 5.0 areas. This currency can be exchanged with Gemstone Trader NPCs for various goods.
- Furthermore, as you continue to complete FATEs in these new areas, Gemstone Traders will offer a wider selection of items.
- To view your progress in each area, select Shared FATE under Travel in the main menu.
- New FATEs have been added.
- Treasure Hunt
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to treasure maps:
- Gliderskin Treasure Maps and Zonureskin Treasure Maps have been added.
- Rewards for Wyvernskin Treasure Maps and Gaganaskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted.
- Allagan tomestones rewarded for completion of treasure maps have been changed from Allagan tomestones of mendacity and Allagan tomestones of genesis to Allagan tomestones of poetics.
- Players will now be synced to level 70 when entering the Lost Canals of Uznair, the Hidden Canals of Uznair, and the Shifting Altars of Uznair.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to treasure maps:
- Grand and Free Companies
- Additional items will now be accepted for supply and provisioning missions.
- The display of submersible parameters has been adjusted.
- Blue mage, gunbreaker, and dancer symbol options have been added to Company Crests.
- Housing
- Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.
- New furnishings have been added.
- Blue mage, gunbreaker, and dancer gear has been added for mannequins.
- A preview function for furnishings has been added.
- Using this function, players can confirm the size and color of furnishings─including those they do not yet own─before they are placed on estate grounds.
- Using the Furnishing Preview
- Select either Preview Indoor Furnishings or Preview Outdoor Furnishings from the Housing menu under Social to display applicable furnishings.
- Furnishings will be sorted by category, with a separate category for furnishings newly added with each patch. A search function is also available to find specific furnishings.
- Furnishings that can be dyed will also allow you to select a color when previewing them.
* Only one furnishing item may be previewed at a time.
* Certain furnishings such as estate vendors, mannequins, retainers, Feast rewards, seasonal event rewards, and optional items from the Mog Station cannot be previewed.
- The restrictions on exterior fixtures based on housing ward have been removed.
- Players can now use exterior fixtures associated with any district for their estate.
* As a result of this change, the appearance of some exterior fixtures has been adjusted.
- Players can now use exterior fixtures associated with any district for their estate.
- A help interface will now display when speaking with the resident caretaker about housing features.
- Crafting facility furnishings can now be used by crafting classes up to level 70.
- In accordance with the increased character level cap, level 80 Crystarium striking dummies have been added.
- New orchestrion rolls have been added.
- New aquarium fishes have been added.
- A new seed for flowerpots has been added.
- Hydrangea SeedsHydrangea seeds can be purchased from the following NPCs:
- Mist (X:11.0 Y:11.4) – Material Supplier
- The Lavender Beds (X:11.9 Y:8.3) – Material Supplier
- The Goblet (X:10.9 Y:8.9) – Material Supplier
- Shirogane (X:10.5 Y:12.1) – Material Supplier
- Apartments – Apartment Merchant
- New Gridania (X:11.0 Y:11.2) – Tanie
- Hydrangea SeedsHydrangea seeds can be purchased from the following NPCs:
- The Manderville Gold Saucer
- New prizes are available for purchase using MGP.
- The following additions and changes have been made to Triple Triad:
- New cards have been added.
- New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.
- Players can now engage in Triple Triad matches in new areas.
- The following additions and changes have been made to Doman mahjong:
- An option to reset rank and rating has been added.
- To reset your rating, select “Reset Rank/Rating” on the Mahjong tab of the Gold Saucer menu under Character on the main menu.
- An image of your character will now be displayed when playing.
- The display of calls can now be canceled by right-clicking with your mouse.
- An icon will now be displayed to indicate when you enter furiten.
- The “Auto-declare Winning Hand” feature has been added.
- When the options to declare ron or call appear simultaneously, declaring ron will cause the option to call to be skipped automatically.
- In the event of a draw, tenpai and noten (unable to call a winning hand) will be indicated for corresponding players.
- When a player discards a tile, there is a certain probability of a short delay occurring, even when no other players call on that tile.
- An option to reset rank and rating has been added.
- Miscellaneous
- Players can now select the Hrothgar and Viera races.
- The Hrothgar and Viera races will be selectable when creating new characters, editing your character’s appearance using Fantasia, or hiring a retainer.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to the sightseeing log:
- Shadowbringers entries have been added to the sightseeing log.
- Entries can now be completed regardless of class/job.
- The following additions and changes have been made to the challenge log:
- New categories have been added.
- In Your FATE I
- In Your FATE II
- The following categories have been removed:
- Fated to Wander
- Embrace Your Fate
- Coinciding with the increase in level cap, experience points awarded upon completing challenge log objectives have been increased.
- New categories have been added.
- Khloe’s bronze certificates of commendation have been added as rewards for completing Wondrous Tails.
- These certificates can be exchanged with Khloe Aliapoh for a number of unique prizes.
- Skywatcher NPCs have been added to the new areas.
- Upon meeting certain requirements, Skywatcher NPCs in the First will be able to offer weather forecasts for the Source. Conversely, Skywatcher NPCs in the Source will be able to offer weather forecasts for the First.
- New emotes have been added.
- New hairstyles have been added.
- Players can now select the Hrothgar and Viera races.
- Areas
- Battle System
- The level cap for all Disciples of War and Magic has been raised to 80.
- The gunbreaker and dancer jobs have been added.
- These jobs have no corresponding classes and begin at level 60.
- Gunbreaker (Tank)
- Gunbreaker can be unlocked by completing the following quest:
The Makings of a Gunbreaker
Disciple of War or Magic level 60
New Gridania (X:11.5 Y:11.9)
Gods’ Quiver bow
- Gunbreaker can be unlocked by completing the following quest:
- Dancer (DPS)
- Dancer can be unlocked by completing the following quest:
Shall We Dance
Disciple of War or Magic level 60
Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.8 Y:12.0)
Eager Lominsan
- Dancer can be unlocked by completing the following quest:
In accordance with the addition of these new jobs, gear for gunbreaker and dancer has been added to the rewards for certain duties, and will now be sold by merchant NPCs. Additionally, gunbreakers and dancers will not receive the first-time completion bonus from guildhests.
- New job actions have been added.
- Substantial revisions have been made to the battle system.
- Umbral Ice now also reduces the MP cost of ice spells.
- Enmity gained for certain healing actions has been reduced.
- To improve player usability, the time frame within which players must execute actions to continue or complete combos has been extended.
- A fixed set of role actions has been assigned to all jobs.
- Players will learn role actions as they level and will no longer be required to select a subset of these actions to be used in combat.
- The following adjustments have been made to limit breaks:
- The rate at which the limit break gauge fills when using healing actions has been reduced.
- The limit break gauge will no longer fill when non-healer jobs use healing actions.
- The rate at which the limit break gauge fills in new areas when taking damage from enemies under certain conditions has been reduced.
- The “interrupt” effect has been added.
- A gauge indicating when actions can be interrupted has been added. Player actions with this new effect can prevent the execution of enemy abilities when used before this bar can be filled. The following actions have this effect:
- Interject
- Head Graze
- In accordance with this change, the silence effect has been removed.
- A gauge indicating when actions can be interrupted has been added. Player actions with this new effect can prevent the execution of enemy abilities when used before this bar can be filled. The following actions have this effect:
- Charged actions have been implemented.
- These actions allow players to expend charges to execute them multiple times in quick succession. The recast time for these actions determines the rate at which charges are accumulated.
- The maximum number of charges for these actions can be confirmed via their action help text.
- Restarting a duty will fill all charged actions to maximum.
- Certain weaponskills and spells will now have unique recast timers.
- While these actions are still affected by the global cooldown timer, they will not share a recast timer with other weaponskills.
- A timer will display over the icon of weaponskills and spells with unique recast timers.
- The following adjustments have been made to pets:
- Pet actions have been removed.
- Actions that previously qualified as pet actions have been incorporated into player actions.
- Actions executed by pets have been moved to the Pet category of the Actions tab.
- Certain actions cannot be executed manually.
- Actions that previously qualified as pet actions have been incorporated into player actions.
- Pets can no longer be targeted by player or enemy actions.
- Pets will no longer be displayed in the party list.
- Pet HP will no longer be displayed when targeted.
- Pet actions have been removed.
- Player attributes have been adjusted as follows:
- TP has been removed.
- The MP bar displayed when riding Gobwalkers in Alexander – The Cuff of the Father and Alexander – The Cuff of the Father (Savage) has been replaced with an EP bar.
- Maximum MP for all jobs has been fixed at 10,000.
- The MP cost of actions has been adjusted accordingly.
- The effect of Piety has been changed from increasing Maximum MP to increasing MP regeneration rate.
- This attribute only affects healer classes and jobs.
- Parrying is now less effective in reducing damage.
- Blocking is now less effective in reducing damage.
- TP has been removed.
- In accordance with changes to player attributes, the effects of certain monster and NPC actions have been adjusted.
- Party bonus effects have been adjusted.
- Players will now receive a 1% increase to strength, vitality, dexterity, mind, and intelligence for each unique role in their party, up to a maximum of 5%.
- Roles are classified as follows:
- Tank
- Gladiator/Paladin/Marauder/Warrior/Dark Knight/Gunbreaker
- Melee DPS
- Pugilist/Monk/Lancer/Dragoon/Rogue/Ninja/Samurai
- Physical Ranged DPS
- Archer/Bard/Machinist/Dancer
- Magic Ranged DPS
- Thaumaturge/Black Mage/Arcanist/Summoner/Red Mage/Blue Mage
- Healer
- Conjuer/White Mage/Scholar/Astrologian
- Tank
- The 100% increase in EXP gain granted by the armoury bonus now applies to all jobs below level 70.
- From level 70 onward, the armoury bonus is a 50% increase in EXP gained.
- In accordance with the increase in level cap, bonuses for New Worlds and Preferred Worlds are now applicable up to level 69.
- New dungeons have been added.
- The EXP chain bonus in instanced dungeons has been removed.
- In accordance with this change, the amount of EXP gained in instanced dungeons has been increased.
- The Trust System has been added.
- This system allows you to challenge main scenario dungeons with a party of allied NPCs.
- Parties must be composed of 1 tank, 1 healer, and 2 DPS.
- * This feature cannot be used while in a party with other players.
- * This feature cannot be used while in a party with other players.
- Using the Trust System
- Entering Dungeons for the First Time
- After reaching the quest objective to clear a dungeon in the main scenario, several allied NPCs will be standing near the dungeon’s entrance. Speak with them, and you will have the option to add them to your party and enter the dungeon.
- Entering Dungeons for the First Time
- The level cap for all Disciples of War and Magic has been raised to 80.
- Revisiting Dungeons
- The Trust system can be used to enter dungeons you have already completed. First, select Trust under Duty in the main menu. In the window that appears, select the dungeon you wish to enter and the NPCs to accompany you.
- The Trust system can be used to enter dungeons you have already completed. First, select Trust under Duty in the main menu. In the window that appears, select the dungeon you wish to enter and the NPCs to accompany you.
- Revisiting Dungeons
- Item level sync has been applied to certain instanced quest battles.
- In accordance with the increase in level cap, players can now gain experience from level 70 dungeons and 4.x alliance raid dungeons.
- New trials have been added.
- The Echo will be applied to all 4.x trials.
- The strength of the Echo granted in Omega: Alphascape (Savage) has been increased.
- The Echo will take effect upon entering Omega: Alphascape (Savage), increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 20%.
- Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.
- The Echo will take effect upon entering Omega: Alphascape (Savage), increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 20%.
- The following additions and changes have been made to Allagan tomestones:
- Tomestones of goetia have been added.
- Players can only obtain up to a maximum of 2,000 tomestones. Moreover, players can only receive tomestones of goetia after reaching level 80 with at least one class or job.
- There is no weekly limitation on tomestones of goetia.
- A secondary currency, tomestones of phantasmagoria, will be available approximately four weeks after the start of official service for Shadowbringers.
- Players can only obtain up to a maximum of 2,000 tomestones. Moreover, players can only receive tomestones of goetia after reaching level 80 with at least one class or job.
- Allagan tomestones of mendacity and Allagan tomestones of genesis are no longer obtainable.
- However, players will retain all currently held Allagan tomestones.
- The NPC Auriana in Revenant’s Toll will now give players the option to exchange Allagan tomestones of mendacity and Allagan tomestones of genesis for Allagan tomestones of poetics.
- Moreover, items that could be purchased in exchange for Allagan tomestones of mendacity and Allagan tomestones of genesis can now be purchased using Allagan tomestones of poetics.
- Allagan tomestones of creation have been removed from the game.
- Tomestones of goetia have been added.
- Players can now use the Undersized Party option to participate in duties introduced after the release of Stormblood.
- * The Undersized Party option cannot be used to undertake the Great Hunt or the Great Hunt (Extreme).
- The Raid Finder now only lists trials and duties introduced with patch 5.0.
- * However, the Unending Coil of Bahamut (Ultimate) and the Weapon’s Refrain (Ultimate) can still be accessed via the Raid Finder.
- * However, the Unending Coil of Bahamut (Ultimate) and the Weapon’s Refrain (Ultimate) can still be accessed via the Raid Finder.
- The Duty Finder has been adjusted as follows:
- The duties associated with each Duty Roulette category have been adjusted.
- Duty Finder categories have been adjusted.Duty Roulette: Level 50/60 Dungeons and Duty Roulette: Level 70 Dungeons have been combined into Duty Roulette: Level 50/60/70 Dungeons.
- The type and number of Allagan tomestones received from each Duty Roulette category has been adjusted.
- Duty Roulette: Expert
- 80 tomestones of goetia
- Duty Roulette: Level 50/60/70 Dungeons
- 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics
- 120 tomestones of goetia
- Duty Roulette: Leveling
- 100 tomestones of goetia
- Duty Roulette: Trials
- 60 tomestones of goetia
- Duty Roultette: Main Scenario
- 300 Allagan tomestones of poetics
- 100 tomestones of goetia
- Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids
- 100 Allagan tomestones of poetics
- 100 tomestones of goetia
- Duty Roulette: Normal Raids
- 80 Allagan tomestones of poetics
- 60 tomestones of goetia
- Duty Roulette: Mentor
- 30 tomestones of goetia
- Daily Challenge: Frontline
- 50 tomestones of goetia
- Duty Roulette: Expert
- The weekly restriction on receiving Cracked Clusters upon clearing the Orbonne Monastery has been removed.
- New enemies have been added.
- New elite marks have been added.
- Players can now hunt regular and elite marks in the new areas.
- Marks defeated in the new areas will also yield Sacks of Nuts, which can be exchanged for various items. Players must first complete the following quest before taking up the Hunt in these areas:
Nuts to You
Disciple of War or Magic level 70
The Crystarium (X:12.1 Y:15.0)
Hume Lout
Players must first complete the quest “Elite and Dangerous” and have progressed to a certain point in the main scenario.
- You can exchange Sacks of Nuts for items with the following NPCs:
- The Crystarium (X:9.4 Y:9.5) – Xylle
- Eulmore (X:11.0 Y:10.8) – Ilfroy
- Marks defeated in the new areas will also yield Sacks of Nuts, which can be exchanged for various items. Players must first complete the following quest before taking up the Hunt in these areas:
- A notification will now display when an S rank elite mark spawns in your current area.
- A notification indicating the general direction of B rank marks will now display when they spawn in an area.
- A notification indicating a nearby B rank mark has been defeated will now also display.
- The Centurio Seals cap has been increased from 1,000 to 4,000.
- Mark bills for A Realm Reborn and Heavensward areas can now be used to open maps for their respective areas.
- The following additions and changes have been made to Deep Dungeons:
- The Palace of the Deal
- Items yielded by bronze-trimmed sacks, iron-trimmed sacks, silver-trimmed sacks, and gold-trimmed sacks have been adjusted.
- Gunbreaker and dancer’s arms are now available from E-Una-Kotor in South Shroud (X:25.0 Y:20.6).
- Heaven-on-High
- Items yielded by silver-haloed sacks, gold-haloed sacks, and platinum-haloed sacks have been adjusted.
- Gunbreaker and dancer’s arms are now available from the Confederate custodian in the Ruby Sea (X:21 Y:9.3).
- The Palace of the Deal
- The Lawns, an expansion of Stone, Sky, Sea, has been added.
- The Lawns offers trials tailored to various high-level duties in which players will be tasked with destroying a level 80 striking dummy. To access the Lawns, players must first complete the following quest:
Yet Another Striking Opportunity
Disciple of War or Magic level 80
Eulmore (X:9.2 Y:9.9)
Weary Dockworker
Players must first complete the final quest of the main scenario and the quest “A Striking Opportunity.”
- The Lawns offers trials tailored to various high-level duties in which players will be tasked with destroying a level 80 striking dummy. To access the Lawns, players must first complete the following quest:
- The following adjustments have been made to Logos Actions in the Forbidden Land, Eureka:
- Wisdom of the Duelist
- The effect which reduces TP cost has been removed.
- Rejuvenate L
- The effect which restores TP has been replaced with an effect that restores HP.
- Wisdom of the Duelist
- PvP
- PvP traits have been removed.
- In accordance with this change, the Traits tab of the PvP profile window has been removed.
- PvP actions for all jobs have been adjusted.
- Additional actions are now adjusted based on current job’s role.
- The following adjustments have been made to PvP:
- TP has been removed.
- In accordance with this change, the quick chat message “TP” has been removed.
- The range of melee attacks has been increased from 3 to 5 yalms.
- The global cooldown time of actions has been increased from 2.3 to 2.4 seconds.
- HP recovery rate outside of combat has been increased from 10% to 20% of maximum HP.MP recovery rate in combat has been increased from 200 to 250.
- MP recovery rate outside of combat has been increased from 400 to 500.
- Players will now be granted temporary immunity to knockback and draw-in effects after being affected by them.
- EXP yielded after a match will now be granted to the job used at time of registration rather than the current job at the end of the match.
- TP has been removed.
- The Feast PvP team season has ended.
- The top combatants for PvP teams will receive special rewards via the moogle delivery service.
- PvP traits have been removed.
- Items
- New items have been added.
- Due to the volume of items added with the release of patch 5.0, they will not be listed in the patch notes.
- New recipes have been added.
- Due to the volume of recipes added with the release of patch 5.0, they will not be listed in the patch notes.
- Certain items may now be sold, desynthesized, submitted as expert deliveries, and converted into materia.
- Certain items can no longer be sold.
- The sale prices of certain items have been changed.
- The following item names have been changed:
- Faire Voucher is now Faire Voucher XVII
- Rising Token is now Fifth Rising Token
- Pumpkin Cookie is now Rice Pumpkin Cookie
- The main attributes of accessories have been adjusted in accordance with the rebalancing of the battle system.
- The main attribute of the Aetheryte Earring when equipped by a tank has been changed from vitality to strength.
- The Haste attribute on certain equipment is now displayed with a plus sign rather than a minus sign.
- The attribute itself remains unchanged.
- New items available in exchange for achievement certificates have been added.
- Gunbreaker and dancer have been added as required jobs for certain gear.
- The following adjustments have been made to materia melding:
- When melding fails, it is now possible to immediately reattempt the meld, so long as more of the same materia is present in the melder’s inventory.
- The following attributes can no longer be improved via Materia:
- STR/VIT/DEX/INT/MND
- After watching it the first time, it is now possible to skip the cutscene when requesting materia transmutation from Mutamix in central Thanalan (X:23.7 Y:13.6).
- The following types of materia are no longer able to be obtained, and their attribute-enhancing capabilities have been removed.
- Strength Materia I
- Strength Materia II
- Strength Materia III
- Strength Materia IV
- Strength Materia V
- Strength Materia VI
- Vitality Materia I
- Vitality Materia II
- Vitality Materia III
- Vitality Materia IV
- Vitality Materia V
- Vitality Materia VI
- Dexterity Materia I
- Dexterity Materia II
- Dexterity Materia III
- Dexterity Materia IV
- Dexterity Materia V
- Dexterity Materia VI
- Intelligence Materia I
- Intelligence Materia II
- Intelligence Materia III
- Intelligence Materia IV
- Intelligence Materia V
- Intelligence Materia VI
- Mind Materia I
- Mind Materia II
- Mind Materia III
- Mind Materia IV
- Mind Materia V
- Mind Materia VI
- The level cap for desynthesis has been increased.
- Individual Class Skill Cap
- Now 450
- Cumulative Skill Cap
- Now 1,370
- Individual Class Skill Cap
- The level cap for Disciples of the Hand and Land has been increased to 80.
- Elemental aspects have been removed from synthesis recipes.
- Applicable to all crafter classes:
- Level 37
- Band of the Elementals
- Namer of the Elementals
- Level 71
- Preparatory Touch
- Level 72
- Rapid Synthesis III
- Level 74
- Reuse
- Level 76
- Delicate Synthesis
- Level 78
- Intesive Synthesis
- Level 80
- Trained Eye
- Level 80
- Trained Instinct
- Level 37
- Applicable to all crafter classes:
- The following actions are now available to all crafter classes:
- Level 37
- Steady Hand II
- Level 50
- Byregot’s Blessing
- Accordingly, they can no longer be set as additional actions.
- Level 37
- The following crafter actions have been removed.
- Carpenter
- Brand of Wind
- Byregot’s Brow
- Name of the Wind
- Blacksmith
- Brand of FIre
- Byregot’s Brow
- Name of Fire
- Armorer
- Brand of Ice
- Byregot’s Brow
- Name of Ice
- Goldsmith
- Byregot’s Brow
- Leatherworker
- Brand of Earth
- Byregot’s Brow
- Name of Earth
- Weaver
- Brand of Lightning
- Byregot’s Brow
- Name of Lightning
- Alchemist
- Brand of Water
- Byregot’s Brow
- Name of Water
- Cullinarian
- Byregot’s Brow
- Carpenter
- The following conditions have been added to crafter actions:
- Carpenter
- Inner Quiet
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Innovation, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Heart of the Carpenter
- Can only be used up to five times per synthesis
- Inner Quiet
- Blacksmith
- Inner Quiet
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Innovation, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Heart of the Blacksmith
- Can only be used up to five times per synthesis
- Inner Quiet
- Armorer
- Inner Quiet
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Innovation, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Piece by Piece
- Increase to progress cannot exceed 1,000.
- Heart of the Armorer
- Can only be used up to five times per synthesis
- Inner Quiet
- Goldmsith
- Inner Quiet
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Innovation, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Innovation
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Inner Quiet, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Maker’s Mark
- Effective for up to 25 steps.
- Heart of the Goldsmith
- Can only be used up to five times per synthesis
- Inner Quiet
- Leatherworker
- Inner Quiet
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Innovation, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Heart of the Leatherworker
- Can only be used up to five times per synthesis
- Inner Quiet
- Weaver
- Inner Quiet
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Innovation, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Heart of the Weaver
- Can only be used up to five times per synthesis
- Inner Quiet
- Alchemist
- Inner Quiet
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Innovation, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Heart of the Alchemist
- Can only be used up to five times per synthesis
- Inner Quiet
- Culinarian
- Inner Quiet
- The bonus to control can be stacked with Innovation, but cannot exceed 3,000.
- Muscle Memory
- Increase to progress cannot exceed 1,000.
- Heart of the Culinarian
- Can only be used up to five times per synthesis
- Inner Quiet
- Carpenter
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Crafting Log:
- The maximum percentage to which initial quality can be raised by using HQ materials is now displayed on recipes.
- Recipes for which the initial quality limit may be greater or less than 50% have been added as of patch 5.0.
- The values of both progress and quality increase at 100% efficiency are now displayed on recipes for your currently equipped crafting class.
- The Class Quests category has been changed to read “Story.”
- The maximum percentage to which initial quality can be raised by using HQ materials is now displayed on recipes.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to the synthesis window:
- The UI has been adjusted to make durability and condition information easier to understand.
- A symbol indicating that collectable synthesis is in progress is now displayed in the window.
- Statuses applied by crafter actions are now displayed in the window.
- The values of both progress and quality increase at 100% efficiency are now displayed in the window.
- Calculations for increases to progress and quality, assuming a base 100% efficiency, have been adjusted.
- In accordance with this change, the effectiveness of actions affecting progress and quality has been slightly reduced for recipes added prior to Shadowbringers.
- The difficulty of certain recipes found in Master Recipes (5) and Master Recipes (6) has been reduced.
- New actions and traits have been added for Disciples of the Land.
- Actions
- Miner
- Level 71
- Stickler
- Level 74
- The Giving Land
- Level 77
- Pick Clean
- Level 78
- Mind of the Mountaineer
- Level 71
- Botanist
- Level 71
- Stickler
- Level 74
- The Giving Land
- Level 77
- Pick Clean
- Level 78
- Mind of the Mountaineer
- Level 71
- Fisher
- Level 71
- Surface Slap
- Level 77
- Identical Gig
- Level 79
- Identical Cast
- Level 71
- Miner
- Traits
- Miner/Botanist
- Level 70
- Enhanced Stealth X
- Level 73
- Enhanced Stealth XI
- Level 76
- Enhanced Stealth XII
- Level 80
- Enhanced GP Regeneration II
- Level 70
- Miner/Botanist
- Level 70
- Enhanced Stealth X
- Level 73
- Enhanced Stealth XI
- Level 75
- Gulleye VIII
- Level 76
- Enhanced Stealth XII
- Level 80
- Gulleye IX
- Enhanced GP Regeneration II
- Level 70
- Miner/Botanist
- Actions
- New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to fishing:
- New fishing holes have been added.
- S-rank records can now be obtained from certain fishing spots listed in the Fishing Log.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to spearfishing:
- New teeming waters have been added.
- AAA records can now be obtained with all gig heads listed in the Fishing Log.
- New Tomes of Regional Folklore have been added.
- New items that can be used for aetherial reduction have been added.
- The amount of items received from aetherial reduction has been adjusted.
- Freshwater Boilies and Saltwater Boilies, bait effective on a wide variety of fish in 2.0 areas, have been added.
- These items can be purchased at all shops within 2.0 areas and the Pillars where bait is sold.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Gathering Log:
- Entries relating to regional folklore are now categorized by region.
- Regions for which you have not read the folklore will appear in the category list, but contain no entries.
- Gathering location and time information will now be displayed for any items successfully gathered from undiscovered or hidden gathering points.
- This data will be displayed for any items previously gathered under these conditions upon the release of patch 5.0
- Gathering time information will now be displayed for any items successfully gathered from ephemeral gathering points.
- This data will be displayed for any items previously gathered under these conditions upon the release of patch 5.0.
- A timer indicating when the item will next be available for gathering can now be created for any item successfully gathered from an undiscovered, hidden, or ephemeral gathering point.
- This function can be accessed by opening the submenu from the item’s name and selecting “Set timer for next occurrence.”
- Entries relating to regional folklore are now categorized by region.
- Players above level 70 will now receive a maximum of 10,000 EXP when trading collectables of level 70★ or lower.
- The amount of EXP received from delivering collectables as a level 60-70 gatherer has been increased.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips:
- The white crafters’ scrip and white gatherers’ scrip currencies have been added for Disciples of the Hand and Disciples of the Land that are level 80
- .Players can begin exchanging their collectable items for these scrips at Splendors Exchanges starting at level 80 and can have up to a maximum of 2,000 at any given time.
- Red crafters’ scrips and red gatherers’ scrips are no longer obtainable.
- In accordance with this change, all activities which yielded red crafters’ or gatherers’ scrips will now yield yellow crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips.
- Red crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips can now be exchanged for yellow crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips at the scrip exchange in Revenant’s Toll (X:22.4 Y:6.7).
- Currently held red crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips will not be lost, but they can no longer be exchanged for items. The items that were previously available in exchange for red scrips can now be acquired with yellow crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips.
- Red crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips can now be exchanged for yellow crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips at the scrip exchange in Revenant’s Toll (X:22.4 Y:6.7).
- In accordance with this change, all activities which yielded red crafters’ or gatherers’ scrips will now yield yellow crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips.
- Blue crafters’ scrips and blue gatherers’ scrips have been removed.
- The amount of yellow crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips required in exchange for items has been adjusted.
- The white crafters’ scrip and white gatherers’ scrip currencies have been added for Disciples of the Hand and Disciples of the Land that are level 80
- The amount of crafters’ and gatherers’ scrips received from delivering collectables has been adjusted.
- New items have been added to the inventory of Calamity Salvagers.
- New mounts have been added.
- The following mounts are now able to fly:
- Coeurl
- Cavalry Elbst
- Warlion
- Warbear
- War Panther
- New chocobo barding has been added.
- New minions have been added.
- New items have been added.
- System
- A market board has been added to the Crystarium.
- In accordance with the addition of a new market board, reduced tax rates have been adjusted.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to retainers:
- Retainers can now be registered to the Crystarium market.
- Hrothgar and Viera can now be selected as retainer races during customization.
- Hair style and face paint obtained as rewards can now be applied to retainers during customization.
- The retainer level cap has been raised to 80.
- Retainers can now be assigned gunbreaker and dancer jobs.
- To assign gunbreaker and dancer jobs to retainers, the following requirements must be met:
- Retainers cannot be already assigned a job, or must be reset if they are.
- Retainers must be Disciples of War or Magic at level 60 or higher.
- Players must be at level 60 or higher in the job they wish to assign their retainers.
- Players must possess a copy of Modern Vocation.
- New objectives have been added to delivery missions and exploration ventures.
- Exploration ventures are now displayed with the highest-level ventures first.
- Exploration ventures are now displayed with the highest-level ventures first.
- The retainer interface will now remain open upon retainer dismissal.
- However, in the event that only one retainer has been hired, the window will close as before.
- Retainer animations upon being summoned or dismissed have been adjusted to increase the responsiveness of the interface.
- The color of retainer nameplates has been changed to that of NPCs.
- New achievements and titles have been added.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to achievements:
- Certain categories have been adjusted.
- Achievements can now be selected via subcommand and recorded to the Watchlist for easy access.
- Achievements can now be filtered by completion status or type of reward.
- Clicking on an achievement in the Relevant category will no longer automatically open its primary category.
- Each achievement’s primary category can be accessed by using the “Display Filtered Categories” subcommand.
- Each achievement’s primary category can be accessed by using the “Display Filtered Categories” subcommand.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Recommendations window:
- Hunt marks are now displayed in Recommendations.
- Sightseeing Clues are now displayed in Recommendations.
- Location information is not displayed in the same window.
- The Hunting Log entries for both class and Grand Company now appear in the same category.
- The window can now be locked.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Party Finder:
- Links to Party Finder listings can now be posted in the chat log.
- Pressing the chat button within the recruitment listing will create a link in the chat log, which can then be sent as a message.
- Clicking on the link in the chat log will open the corresponding Party Finder listing.
- A player’s current Party Finder listing can now be opened via the chat log.
- Open the submenu associated with the player’s name in the chat log to see the relevant subcommand.
- Open the submenu associated with the player’s name in the chat log to see the relevant subcommand.
- Links to Party Finder listings can now be posted in the chat log.
- Cross-world party invitations to players on other Worlds can now be issued via the chat log.
- Open the submenu associated with the player’s name in the chat log to see the relevant subcommand.
- Open the submenu associated with the player’s name in the chat log to see the relevant subcommand.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to the party list:
- The party list now indicates HP increases granted by barriers.
- The party list now indicates when maximum HP has been reduced.
- The battle animations for allied NPCs in quest battles will now always appear.
- These effects cannot be disabled via settings in the Character Configuration interface.
- This adjustment will be considered in future patches for all existing quest battles prior to patch 5.0.
- These effects cannot be disabled via settings in the Character Configuration interface.
- The amount of glamours that can be stored in the Glamour Dresser has been increased from 200 to 400.
- The amount of glamour plates available has been increased from 10 to 15.
- The following changes have been made to group pose:
- Trust system NPCs will now be included in group pose at the time of duty completion.
Trust and squadron NPCs will now repeat their most recently executed action upon duty completion.
- Trust system NPCs will now be included in group pose at the time of duty completion.
- Recordable duties have been changed.
- Two Shadowbringers trials are now available in the Duty Recorder.
- Two Shadowbringers trials are now available in the Duty Recorder.
- A target’s HP can now be displayed in increments of 0.1% when it has less than 1% HP remaining.
- Select “Display target’s remaining HP percentage.” in Character Configuration to use this feature.
- The UI’s color scheme can now be set to either Dark or Light.
- This option can be found in the Theme Settings tab of the System Configuration menu, accessible from the System section of the Main Menu. Changes will take effect upon next login.
- Certain UI elements are not affected by the theme.
- This option can be found in the Theme Settings tab of the System Configuration menu, accessible from the System section of the Main Menu. Changes will take effect upon next login.
- In accordance with the increased level cap, the conditions that must be met to set your status as “New Adventurer” have been adjusted as follows:
- Have played less than 168 hours
- Have not completed the main scenario “A Requiem for Heroes”
- * Players who no longer have the New Adventurer status but fulfill the above requirements can restore it by using the text command “/nastatus on”
- Coinciding with the increase in level cap, the requirements for new mentors have been adjusted as follows:
- Disciples of War and Magic Requirements
- Must have completed the level 80 tank role quest.
- Must have completed the level 80 healer role quest.
- Must have completed at least one of the level 80 DPS role quests.
- Must have completed at least 1,000 dungeons and trials.
- Must have received at least 300 player commendations.
- Disciples of Hand and Land Requirements
- Must have reached level 80 with at least one Disciple of the Land.
- Must have reached level 80 with at least one Disciple of the Hand.
- Must have synthesized at least 100 collectables.
- Must have gathered at least 300 collectables.
- Players who obtained certification prior to the release of 5.0 but do not meet the new requirements will retain their current status for the duration of patch 5.0.
- However, as of patch 5.1, to ensure that all mentors are held to the same standard, changes will be implemented to encourage mentors who qualified under the old system to obtain recertification.
- Please note that mentors who do not do this during patch 5.1 will lose their certification in 5.2.
- Please note that mentors who do not do this during patch 5.1 will lose their certification in 5.2.
- Disciples of War and Magic Requirements
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to cross-world linkshells:
- The number of cross-world linkshells that a single character can create or join has been increased from 1 to 8.
- Cross-world linkshells can now be reordered.
- Chat-related configuration settings do not automatically update when linkshells are reordered.
- The number of cross-world linkshells that a single character can create or join has been increased from 1 to 8.
- The DUALSHOCK®4 and other gamepads with a vibrate function will now vibrate when Duty Finder matching has completed.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to cutscenes:
- Text relating to the formation or disbanding of a party will no longer appear if a cutscene is in progress.
- The manner in which dialogue selections are displayed has been changed.
- The position of the identifying letter next to a focus target’s name has been changed.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to the map:
- There are now separate toggle icons to turn map text and map icons on and off.
- Certain quest objective icons have been changed to indicate elevation.
- Job gauge details have been revised.
- The order in which character names are displayed has been adjusted in accordance with changes made to pets.
- The Battle and Other tabs of the Currency window have been revised.
- The “Unlimited” setting under Frame Rate Limit in the Display Settings section of System Configuration has been replaced with a “Maximum (90 fps)” setting.
- Additions have been made to the System Configuration interface.
- Theme Settings
- Settings have been removed from the Character Configuration interface.
- Additions have been made to the Character Configuration interface.
- Additions and adjustments have been made to the Keybind menu.
- Additions and adjustments have been made to text commands.
- Additions have been made to the auto-translation dictionary.
- Additions have been made to the PlayStation 4 auto-complete dictionary.
- New music has been added.
- In order to reduce server congestion upon the release of patch 5.0, the following measures will be implemented temporarily:
- We will continue to monitor server activity and remove these features when server congestion is determined to no longer be an issue.
- Players who are inactive for thirty minutes will be logged out automatically.
- New areas will be split into multiple instances.
- Particular instances can be selected when entering from a neighboring area or teleporting via aetheryte.
- We will continue to monitor server activity and remove these features when server congestion is determined to no longer be an issue.
- The following additions and adjustments have been made to character creation:
- The default appearance of characters as displayed on the race and clan selection screens has been adjusted.
- Hairstyle options can now be limited to favorites only.
- Hairstyle and face paint options obtained as rewards are now marked accordingly at the aesthetician.
- Hairstyle and face paint options obtained as rewards can now be used when customizing retainer appearance.
- Characters on accounts with active subscriptions will be prioritized in login queues.
- Square Enix account passwords can now be saved on the PlayStation 4 launcher.
- The title screen logo and opening movie have been changed to those of Shadowbringers.
- The opening movie for Stormblood can be viewed by selecting Movies at the title screen.
- Gunbreaker and dancer have been added to the solo rankings for Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High.
- A market board has been added to the Crystarium.
