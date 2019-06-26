Fresh off of the release of Samurai Shodown, SNK has announced all of the characters who will be joining the roster in the future. Even better, the publisher is giving away the season pass for free, so you don’t have to pay for them. Not just for those who purchased Samurai Shodown, either; it’s free for everyone. The deal lasts until June 30, 2019, so you better act fast.

The quartet include the previously-announced Rimururu, who was announced along with the season pass. The fan-favorite character has control over the power of ice, so she’ll be sure to pack a punch. She’ll be the first of the DLC characters available to purchase and will be released in August 2019.

Joining Rimururu is Basara. With his trademark Togabitogoroshi in hand, he lives life on the edge. His death-defying nature will surely make him a hit with fighters everywhere. Players can begin fighting as the daredevil character in October. Releasing in December is Kazuki Kazama, equipped with his fiery blade, Suzaku. Finally, in February 2020, heavy-hitter Wan-Fu will be released. Known to arm himself with a number of unconventional weapons, this time around he’ll once again be utilizing a stone pillar. As he is able to throw the pillar to send opponents to their doom, he’ll surely be a force to reckon with.

When SNK had originally announced the Samurai Shodown season pass, the publisher noted that it would be free for those who preordered the game or purchased it before June 30th. However, it appears it’s even available for those who hadn’t purchased it yet. For what it’s worth, I, as someone who hadn’t purchased Samurai Shodown, was able to get the pass for free. Even if you don’t have any intention to purchase it yet, it may be in your favor to get your hands on this pass before too long. We don’t know whether there will be more characters announced after this, but we’ll have to just wait and see.

Samurai Shodown is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Store]