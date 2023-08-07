Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 3 Includes 4 New Characters, Stages, & More

Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 3 Includes 4 New Characters, Stages, and More

By Anthony Nash

Many fighting game studios had reveals during Evo 2023. Arc System Works was such company with something to share and spoke about Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 3, a season that will include the fan-favorite fighter Johnny.

What do we know about Season 3 of Guilty Gear -Strive-?

This third season of Guilty Gear -Strive- will introduce four new characters, beginning with Johnny, a character who has appeared in nearly every installment in the series. Johnny will slide into the roster on August 24, 2023, and will be available as part of the Season 3 Battle Pass ($24.99) or as a standalone purchase for $6.99.

With Johnny’s inclusion, Guilty Gear -Strive- will feature 25 total playable characters, with the number set to jump up to 28 by the time the remaining three Season 3 characters appear.

In total, Season 3 of Guilty Gear -Strive- will also include two new battle stages, a new color pack for customization, and two new in-game systems, Wild Assault and Deflect Shield. Wild Assault is an offensive mechanic for a rush attack, while the Deflect Shield system is a defensive mechanic that creates a large gap between you and your opponent after a block.

Arc System Works also announced that a special edition of the fighting game, Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition, is in the works, too. This version will retail for $99.99 and include the main game, Season Passes 1-3, digital sound and artworks, and more content celebrating Season 3, as well as Guilty Gear’s 25th anniversary.

