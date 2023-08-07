Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 3 Includes 4 New Characters, Stages, & More

Many fighting game studios had reveals during Evo 2023. Arc System Works was such company with something to share and spoke about Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 3, a season that will include the fan-favorite fighter Johnny.

What do we know about Season 3 of Guilty Gear -Strive-?

This third season of Guilty Gear -Strive- will introduce four new characters, beginning with Johnny, a character who has appeared in nearly every installment in the series. Johnny will slide into the roster on August 24, 2023, and will be available as part of the Season 3 Battle Pass ($24.99) or as a standalone purchase for $6.99.

With Johnny’s inclusion, Guilty Gear -Strive- will feature 25 total playable characters, with the number set to jump up to 28 by the time the remaining three Season 3 characters appear.

In total, Season 3 of Guilty Gear -Strive- will also include two new battle stages, a new color pack for customization, and two new in-game systems, Wild Assault and Deflect Shield. Wild Assault is an offensive mechanic for a rush attack, while the Deflect Shield system is a defensive mechanic that creates a large gap between you and your opponent after a block.

Arc System Works also announced that a special edition of the fighting game, Guilty Gear -Strive- Daredevil Edition, is in the works, too. This version will retail for $99.99 and include the main game, Season Passes 1-3, digital sound and artworks, and more content celebrating Season 3, as well as Guilty Gear’s 25th anniversary.