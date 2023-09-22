Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes PS4 & PS5 Release Date Set

Arc System Works announced the Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes release date during their appearance at 2023’s Tokyo Game Show.

When does Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes release?

The Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes release date has been set for January 25, 2024, where the game will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Alongside the release date, a new trailer for the game was also shown off, teasing some of the gameplay.

Check out the new trailer for the upcoming fighting game below:

According to Arc System Works’ announcement, 21 returning characters will be in the new installment. New characters will also be revealed in the future. It will also feature “a unique battle system brought to life by revamped, high-quality pixel art visuals and dynamically detailed facial expressions.”

New character abilities and the addition of rollback netcode — a technique to mitigate lag in online fighting games — were also confirmed to be in the game.

The Under Night In-Birth series originally began with Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, which was released in 2014 (after a year of being available in arcades). Since then, the series has had two sequels, with the most recent being 2020’s Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r].