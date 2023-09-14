Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes New Character Revealed

Arc System Works and developer French-Bread have announced a new character set to enter the fighting game Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes.

Who is the newest character to Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes?

The latest character, Kaguya, wields two pistols when she fights, with most of her attacks featuring firing at enemies to keep them up in the air to deal some big combos. The character first made her appearance during one of the ending in Under Night In-Birth, but will now be playable in the sequel.

Check out a trailer for Kaguya in Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes below:

According to Arc System Works’ announcement, 21 returning characters will be in the new installment, as well as new characters that will be revealed in the future. It will also feature “a unique battle system brought to life by revamped, high-quality pixel art visuals and dynamically detailed facial expressions.” New character abilities and the addition of rollback netcode (a technique to mitigate lag in online fighting games) were also confirmed to be in the game.

The Under Night In-Birth series originally began with Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, which was released in 2014 (after a year of being available in arcades). Since then, the series has had two sequels, with the most recent being 2020’s Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r].