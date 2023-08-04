Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Announced for PS4, PS5

During the ongoing Evolution Championship Series tournament this weekend, Arc System Works announced a new entry in the Under Night In-Birth fighting game series titled Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes.

What do we know about Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes?

Under Night In-Brith II Sys:Celes will launch sometime in 2024, and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game is being developed in collaboration with French-Bread, with Arc System Works saying that it will also feature the final chapter in the “Hollow Night” storyline that has been spanning across every Under Night In-Birth release since the first.

Check out the reveal trailer for Under Night In-Birth Sys:Celes below:

According to Arc System Works’ announcement, 21 returning characters will be in the new installment, as well as new characters that will be revealed in the future, presumably. It will also feature “a unique battle system brought to life by revamped, high-quality pixel art visuals and dynamically detailed facial expressions.” New character abilities and the addition of rollback netcode (a technique to mitigate lag in online fighting games) were also confirmed to be in the game.

The Under Night In-Birth series originally began with Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late, which was released in 2014 (after a year of being available in arcades). Since then, the series has had two sequels, with the most recent being 2020’s Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r].