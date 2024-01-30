PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 30, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection

Alpaca Wonders Why

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Arcade Archives RAINBOW ISLANDS

Brotato PS4 & PS5

Dark Light

Dead Man´s Diary

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil

Dungholes

The Exit 9

Extreme Offroad Racing

Gearhead Karting Simulator – Mechanic & Racing

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Grotto

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic

Insurgency: Sandstorm [PS4 & PS5]

Jett Rider

Paper Flight: Relic Hunter

PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat

Saga of the Moon Priestess

Starward Rogue

Tardy

TEKKEN 8

Tools Up! – Ultimate Edition

Touhou Luna Nights

Toy Airplane Race Simulator

Ultrawings 2

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

