PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 30, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)
- Evil West (PS5, PS4)
- Nobody Saves The World (PS5, PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection
- Alpaca Wonders Why
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Arcade Archives RAINBOW ISLANDS
- Brotato PS4 & PS5
- Dark Light
- Dead Man´s Diary
- Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil
- Dungholes
- The Exit 9
- Extreme Offroad Racing
- Gearhead Karting Simulator – Mechanic & Racing
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Grotto
- Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic
- Insurgency: Sandstorm [PS4 & PS5]
- Jett Rider
- Paper Flight: Relic Hunter
- PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat
- Saga of the Moon Priestess
- Starward Rogue
- Tardy
- TEKKEN 8
- Tools Up! – Ultimate Edition
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Toy Airplane Race Simulator
- Ultrawings 2
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes