Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. Trailer Reveals Series Newcomer

By Michael Leri

Rashid only just made it to Street Fighter 6, but Capcom is already teasing the next DLC fighter. The team showed off the Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. trailer, revealing her 3D render for the first time.

The Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. trailer seems to be from World Tour

This trailer wasn’t a typical gameplay trailer, as it featured what appears to be her intro scene in World Tour. It showed her messing with the player character by force-feeding them poison and getting into their mind, all while acting a little like Harley Quinn by giggling and making off-kilter remarks. With her affinity for poison and acronym name, it’s likely she has at least some ties to F.A.N.G., who made his debut in Street Fighter 5.

It’s unclear when gameplay for A.K.I. will drop since she’s not scheduled make her Street Fighter debut until sometime in the fall. Capcom also didn’t show much of Rashid until around two weeks before his release. She’s also only the second of four DLC characters announced, as Ed and Akuma are scheduled for winter 2024 and spring 2024, respectively.

A.K.I. wasn’t the only Street Fighter 6 news to come out of Evo. Capcom revealed a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover that’s slated for August 8.

Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

