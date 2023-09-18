Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways DLC Launch Trailer Shows More of Ada’s Style

The Resident Evil 4 remake Separate Ways DLC was only officially announced at the last State of Play, and now it’s already gotten its launch trailer. This new footage shows more of Ada Wong in action and what players can expect when the DLC comes out on September 21 for $9.99.

The Resident Evil 4 remake Separate Ways DLC partners Ada up with Luis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHCK6Cbn3UM

The above launch trailer extrapolates on what Capcom debuted at the recent event. While limited in scope, Capcom gave us an extended peek at what else the DLC has in store. Ada’s newest tool is her grappling gun, which can send her up to certain ledges with a button prompt similar to the Batman: Arkham games. She can use it to escape danger (and even do an attack upon landing) or swing to an enemy who has been stunned.

Like the original version of Separate Ways, players will be visiting many of the same areas that Leon did in the core campaign. This includes the village and castle, but her grappling hook gives her access to new areas out of Leon’s reach. There’s even a new fight that takes advantage of her ability to get around quickly. It remains to be seen how many new weapons will be in the DLC, but she did have a bowgun that players might recognize.

It only contained a few story bits, but those who didn’t love Ada’s monotone performance likely won’t like it much more here since it is the same.