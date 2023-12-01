Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode Release Date Set

A few months back, Resident Evil 4 Remake revealed the trailer for its upcoming VR mode. Now, the wait is nearly over, as the release date for the feature has now officially been announced.

In a recent post on the official RE Twitter account, a teaser proclaimed that Resident Evil 4 Remake VR will be available starting December 8. It’ll be compatible with the PlayStation VR2 headset, which was released in February of this year.

There will be a demo available at the same time, and the tweet goes on to say that PS5 players will be entitled to the VR mode as a free update.

Roost to all Agents, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode launches for PSVR2 on December 8th as a free update for PS5 owners of the game! A demo version will also be available to download at the same time! pic.twitter.com/il8y0XTN5a — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) November 30, 2023

Launching in March, Capcom‘s modern take on the original RE4 was met with plenty of praise. Continuing the trend of successfully remaking classic Resident Evil games, this latest one retained much of what people love about the 2005 release while bringing it more up-to-date.

The Separate Ways DLC also came out, which tells the story from the perspective of Ada Wong.

And if the VR update wasn’t enough, Resident Evil 4 is also said to be coming to iOS, with it due to be released on December 20. RE Village was released to mobile recently, so it’s not surprising that the former is being given the iOS treatment as well.

Considered by many fans to be one of – if not the – best RE game of all time, Resident Evil 4 Remake was a tall order for Capcom. Luckily, the developer managed to knock it out of the park.