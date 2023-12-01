More Resident Evil Remakes Are Coming, Says Capcom

Capcom has no plans to stop pumping out Resident Evil remakes following the huge success of Resident Evil 2, 3, & 4 remakes.

Another Resi remake on the way

The Japanese giant confirmed it will continue to remake entries from the Resident Evil franchise in the future, but didn’t let any information slip on what games will be next for a spruce-up.

At a PlayStation partner awards event in Japan, attended and translated by IGN Japan, Yasuhiro Anpo, the director of the revered Resident Evil 4 remake, said the company will announce its next Resident Evil remake soon.

“We’ve released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well,” said Anpo at the event. ”Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more.”

Anpo then reveals the important information.

“What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it.”

Debate still rages on about what game deserves/needs a remake next in the Resident Evil series. Code Veronica, which is technically the real Resident Evil 3 is the favorite, but the Resident Evil 4 remake has made it appear more likely Resident Evil 5 might be next on the slate.

Maybe Capcom will swerve us all and give Umbrella Corps another crack.

“When developing a new game, there is no way to know what will be received well by the players, which makes it difficult,” Anpo said when discussing the positives of remakes. “In the case of a remake, there are already players that have played the original, which I think can be seen as an advantage. We are very grateful to users that are vocal about their opinion. It allows us to develop with the player’s opinion in mind. For example, if this is how the players feel, then maybe we can make it like this. I think this is one of the reasons why our remakes are so well received.”

Hopefully, Capcom bring news of more Resident Evil in the new year. In the meantime, the Resident Evil 4 remake will receive a PSVR2 mode next week to tide fans over, and the Separate Ways DLC is also there if it has passed you by.