Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster To Be Shown on Capcom Next Summer 2024 Broadcast

Capcom has announced the date of its Capcom Next Summer 2024 broadcast, which will feature the recently announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

The second remaster of the 2006 zombie-smashing classic was revealed yesterday. A trailer teased a significant visual overhaul this time around. you can take a look at the trailer below.

The Capcom next Summer 2024 broadcast will be live on July 1, 2024, at 3 PM PT/ 6 PM ET. It’s set to run for 25 minutes and will also feature news on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and the iOS/Mac versions of Resident Evil 7.

We know very little about the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster outside that brief tease. Hopefully, Capcom’s next broadcast will reveal just what kind of remaster this is going to be. And hey, a release date would be nice, especially if it’s sooner rather than later.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on July 19, 2024, so this will likely be the last good look at Capcom’s action strategy game before launch.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a unique Japanese-inspired, single-player Kagura Action Strategy game.

The game takes place on a mountain covered by defilement.

During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown.

During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe.

Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land.

The broadcast will be available on YouTube in Japanese and in English.