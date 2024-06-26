Capcom announces Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Fans of zombie-killing action are in for a treat as Capcom announced the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster on Wednesday. The company hasn’t revealed much about the remaster, but fans at least have a new trailer to check out.

What has Capcom revealed about the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

“Coming to the newest generation of platforms,” says the trailer. “An updated release with a brand new look.” Fans also get a preview of this new look with a few clips from the game’s opening cinematic. While there’s no gameplay on display, fans do get a good look at the extra polygons on Frank West’s face. He also has a new voice, which some fans in the comments weren’t entirely on board with. Unfortunately, Capcom hasn’t announced a release date for the Dead Rising remaster.

It’s also worth noting that Capcom uses the word “remaster” rather than “remake.” The publisher’s been on a bit of a spree the last several years, releasing remakes of its other popular zombie series, Resident Evil. These will reportedly soon include Resident Evil 0 and Code: Veronica, though neither remake is officially confirmed. However, while the Resident Evil remakes made changes to content, the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is likely just a graphical overhaul.

As the trailer acknowledged, this the second time Capcom re-released the first Dead Rising with improved graphics. The first remaster was released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2016. However, that version will soon be as old as the original was when the first Dead Rising remaster came out.