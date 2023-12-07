Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition Release Date Rumored for Next Year

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition is one of the games rumored to be announced at The Game Awards in just a few hours, but its release date has already seemingly leaked online. While the game’s VR mode is due to be released imminently, though, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the complete collection if the rumors are true.

The Gold Edition of the Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on February 9, 2024, according to a listing on Metacritic. The listing has since been removed due to its premature appearance, but not before it was seen by ResetEra.

The exact contents of the Gold Edition are unknown right now. If the Gold editions of previous games in the franchise are anything to go by, players can expect to get the Separate Ways DLC, the upcoming PSVR 2 mode, and all other updates including Mercenaries mode. Of course, the PSVR 2 update is due to be released tomorrow, December 8.

Whether all of this content will be included on the game’s disc is not clear, but fans are hoping it won’t be like Resident Evil Village’s Gold Edition, which only put the game on the disc alongside a download code for the DLC. On the contrary, Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition had all DLC on the disc outside of the free-to-download “Not a Hero” DLC.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition is expected to be at today’s The Game Awards show according to rumors, but isn’t the only thing to have leaked out of The Game Awards ahead of time. In a post on Discord from renowned leaker Dusk Golem (thanks PC Focus), we can also expect reveals of Dishonored 3 and Monster Hunter 6, the latter of which is expected to be called Monster Hunter Wild. A demo for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has also been revealed early.