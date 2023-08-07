Street Fighter 6 Getting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Content

Capcom has announced a Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration that’ll see TMNT content added to the fighter on Tuesday, August 8. A trailer showcasing the content was unveiled at Evo 2023.

Street Fighter 6 Battle Hub will also get a TMNT makeover

Street Fighter 6 players will get TMNT gear and emotes for their custom avatars along with “fun” new titles, TMNT stamps for chat, in-game mobile wallpaper, and camera frames. Additionally, World Tour and Battle Hub avatars can be turned into a Turtle of the player’s choice.

In a press release, Capcom hinted that it’ll continue pursuing branded partnerships for Street Fighter 6. TMNT is the second such collaboration since Onitsuka Tiger at launch. The TMNT collaboration coincides with the latest movie, Mutant Mayhem, which is running in theaters now.

Street Fighter 6 is off to a great start for Capcom. The game has already sold over 2 million copies worldwide. In the U.S. alone, Street Fighter 6 launch month sales more than doubled those of its predecessor. According to Circana, which tracks U.S. video game market data, the game saw “the highest launch month dollar sales for a head-to-head fighting game since the April 2019 launch of Mortal Kombat 11.”