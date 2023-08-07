Tekken 8 Raven & Azucena Trailers Arrive Amongst Alleged Roster Leak

Tekken 8 was one of the many fighting games to have a roster reveal or two during Evo. And, like many of those titles, it appears as though those official reveals were coupled unofficial leaks that seem to have unveiled even more characters.

The Tekken 8 roster leaks allegedly show the full cast

Raven was one of the two official characters shown. This Blade-esque brawler first made his debut in Tekken 5, but his superior, Master Raven, took his place in the roster in Tekken 7. He seems to have learned some new moves in his absence since he can now summon shadow clones. Raven has had teleporting moves in the past, but these shadow clones appear to be quite different and more prevalent in his fighting style.

Azucena doesn’t have a history in the Tekken series, as she is making her debut in Tekken 8. This agile Peruvian combatant calls herself the “coffee queen” and uses her agility to her advantage. She has multiple moves where she quickly dodges an attack and counters.

These two reveals would normally be surprises, but weren’t for a few reasons. For one, Bandai Namco Entertainment’s site revealed both prematurely. Azucena, even though she is a new fighter, also was in a 4chan leak from April alongside two other new fighters: an alleged United Nations agent Victor and Reina, who is said to be another one Heihachi’s many children.

Raven and Azucena were also seen in a roster leak that appears to spill the beans on what is likely to be the entire cast or most of it. It appears to have popped up on 4chan and included Azucena and Raven before their official reveals. Steve’s leaked icon also matches exactly to this alleged roster photo.

Many, if not all, of these characters were also in the roster that was datamined out of the Closed Network Test. However, while many of these major leaks seem credible, Bandai Namco is still in the process of confirming the whole cast and that means there could possibly be some inaccuracies.