Tekken 8 Roster Reportedly Leaks Through Network Test

Fighting games are incredibly prone to leaks, as the demand to know who will be in a given installment is rather high. It seems like the Tekken 8 leaks are continuing that tradition since at least part of the roster appears to have prematurely made its way online.

The Tekken 8 roster leak contains many familiar faces

As noted by Video Games Chronicle, the roster was datamined via Cheat Engine out of the recent Tekken 8 network test, which then spread to various Discord servers and Reddit threads. These characters include:

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Hwoarang

Ling Xiaoyu

Jin Kazama

Bryan Fury

Lili

Lars Alexandersson

Claudio Serafino

Nina Williams

Leroy Smith

Kazuya Mishima

Jack-8

Asuka Kazama

Jun Kazama

Yoshimitsu

Shaheen

Raven (Default Type A)

Zafina (Default Type A)

Steve (Default Type A)

Alisa (Default Type A)

Many of these fighters have already been revealed, as noted by the bolded names. The last six will likely be announced sometime in the future. One might even show up at Evo, which starts on August 3. It’s also possible that this list doesn’t show the full picture since there may be even more characters that weren’t in the files.

Yoshimitsu is a series staple that has shown in various forms since the first Tekken game. Shaheen, Raven, Steve, Zafina, and Alisa are relatively new when compared to Yoshimitsu, but have all been other Tekken titles before. If this list is accurate, it means that Tekken 8 might not have any completely new fighters in its base roster.

It’s still unknown when this will all be confirmed since, despite the many official reveals and recent test, Tekken 8 still has no release date.